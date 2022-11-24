Five-time champions Brazil were the more likely side to score in the first 45 minutes, but they were held without a goal by Serbia through the first half of Group H action in the final Matchday 1 of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Serbia keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic was kept busy in the opening period as the Selecao pressed for an opener with Vini Jr. lively throughout.

His best opportunity came in the 28th when he was sprung by Thiago Silva, but Milinkovic-Savic came out to cut the angle and snuff out the attack.

The Real Madrid attacker came close again late in the half when he latched onto a deep ball from Manchester United midfielder Casemiro, but he shot over from in close when he should have done much better.

Switzerland defeated Cameroon 1-0 in the first match of Group H action earlier on Thursday.