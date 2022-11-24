Portugal and Ghana played to a scoreless opening half in their Group H opener at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

While Portugal enjoyed more possession, chances were few and far between.

The best opportunities of the half belonged to Cristiano Ronaldo, now without a club after having been released by Manchester United earlier this week.

In the fourth minute, Ronaldo got behind the Black Stars' defence and in alone on Lawrence Ati-Zigi, but the Ghana 'keeper ably handled CR7's effort after a heavy first touch prevented him from getting enough on the shot.

Minutes later, Ronaldo should have scored, but missed on a free header in the 13th.

Looking to become the first man to score in five World Cups, Ronaldo got the ball in the back of the net in the 30th, but the referee's whistle had blown having ruled that Ronaldo fouled defender Alexander Djiku in the lead-up.

Uruguay and Korea Republic drew 0-0 in Group H's first match earlier on Thursday.