Croatia on Herdman's comments: That's not the way it's going to be

Croatia doesn't seem too bothered by John Herdman's "eff Croatia" comment ahead of their group-stage clash Sunday at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking to the media through a translator on Friday, defender Joško Gvardiol and midfielder Lovro Majer mostly downplayed the comments.

You can watch every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Canada plays Croatia Sunday at 10:45 a.m. ET and you can see it LIVE across the TSN Network, on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

"If that's his way of motivating his team, why not," said the translator. "We don't really concern ourselves with that. It can always serve as motivation for us and, of course, we want to show him that's not the way it's going to be."

Gvardiol added that Canada need to prove their words on the pitch come Sunday.

Scianitti: 'Raw emotion' spilled over after Belgium loss, but the respect for Croatia is there Canada's training session on Thursday was about recovery, both physically and emotionally after a taxing defeat to Belgium. It was a loss that sparked raw emotion from head coach John Herdman, but he insists his comments about Croatia did not emanate from disrespect. TSN's Matthew Scianitti reports.

"Everybody has the right to say whatever they want, but the pitch is where you need to show that," Gvardiol said through the translator.

The controversy began Wednesday, when Herdman said his team would "eff Croatia" in their next match after dropping a close 1-0 contest to Belgium, the first game for the Canada's national men's team at the World Cup in 36 years.

A Croatian tabloid added fuel to the fire on Friday, releasing a cover with Herdman covered only by a maple leaf over his mouth and another over his midsection with the translated caption reading, "you have the mouth (tongue), But do you have the balls as well?"

Croatian tabloids seem quite unforgiving towards Herdman, putting him on the cover despite Dalić's claim that 'Croatia will speak on the pitch'.



"You have the mouth (tongue)", this one says, next to the, well, stripped Herdman. "But do you have the balls as well?" pic.twitter.com/Z7b4Ncdomk — Juraj Vrdoljak (@JurajVrdoljak) November 25, 2022

Canadian defender Alistair Johnston said they're embracing the extra hype going into the game.

"If there hadn’t been anything anyway it is still a massive game for us," Johnston said. "You don’t pick up points from your first game you need to pick up points from your second game and get a result realistically you need to try and get three if you want if you want to give yourself a genuine chance.

"For us, it didn’t really matter, we knew our backs were against the wall this game no matter what, and you know we don’t mind that its built up a little bit in the media that there is a little tabloid fever it’s a little bit of fun it gives a little more excitement around the match from not just Canada and Croatia but from other countries as well [it] puts up a little extra interest in the match.

"I think that is kinda exciting for us. Look, we know that this is a massive game, this is the team that finished runners-up in the last World Cup unbelievably talented group they don’t need any extra motivation, so I bet they were looking at it like ‘Who is this? Who is this team we probably never heard of up until a couple of months ago coming in here talking and talking a big game?'

"But we believe in ourselves and we believe we can back it up and it’s all going to come down to, at the end of the day no matter what is said no matter what pictures are posted in tabloids it is all going to come down to what happens on those 90 minutes on the field. We understand that and we feel really good about that.”

Herdman said Thursday that he did not mean any disrespect towards Croatia and was just trying to motivate his team going forward.

Herdman explains Croatia comment: 'You say those things in an impassioned moment' After Canada's loss to Belgium, John Herdman huddled up the Canadian side and made a speech, using some colourful language to describe what his team would do when they took on Croatia. While Herdman says he meant no disrespect by the comments, the coach says it encapsulates the mentality he wants his players to have.

“I mean, you say those things in an impassioned moment trying to inspire your team in a huddle. And when you’re asked a question ‘What did you say that huddle?’ It’s what I said,” Herdman replied.

“It’s not massively respectful to Croatian people and the Croatian national team. I understand very well where we’re at on the world stage, but in that moment you enter that next place you take your team to that next place that we’re here to be fearless and to bring everything we’ve got to that game."

“I mean no disrespect to the Croatian team and Croatian people, but at the end of the day it’s a mindset that Canada is going to have if we’re going to have 3 points against one of the top teams in the world," Herdman added. "And it’s the mindset we took to Belgium. We have to; it’s part of ‘New Canada.’”

Gvardiol and Majer did say they were impressed by Canada in their game against Belgium and admitted they will be tough to handle come Sunday.

"It's not going to be easy, but I believe everything is up to us and I'm sure it's going to come out good," said the translator. "They have several really good individuals - [Alphonso] Davies and [Jonathan] David - but, it's not one player that's playing this game, it's about the whole team, I think they showed their quality."

Croatia, who opened the FIFA World Cup with a scoreless draw against Morocco, were ranked 12th in the world heading into the tournament while Canada was 41st.