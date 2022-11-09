Kate Beirness sat down with a number of different Toronto Raptors at media day, and asked them for their predictions ahead of this month’s FIFA World Cup on TSN.

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse has strong ties to Canada having coached here for 10 years, but is spreading the love as far as his allegiances for World Cup, with Canada playing its first match on Nov. 23 against Belgium.

"You know what? It's so awesome because I get to cheer for USA a little bit for my, you know, where I grew up. Certainly cheer for the up-and-coming Canadian team where I have lived for 10 years. And then, we also got Brazilian in our house too. So we got three teams we root for. So we're heavily invested.”

Beirness points out that Pascal Siakam will obviously cheer for Cameroon, but the Raptors forward says he will also be cheering for the Red and White.

"Obviously, man, like it's you know, I have to for Canada. You know, we have two teams, the Lions, and then we have Canada. We gonna go all the way.”

Scottie Barnes was asked if there was any way he could be convinced to cheer for Canada.

"I can cheer for Canada when they are not going against USA," he said.

Canadian Chris Boucher was asked to weigh in on his thoughts for the Canadian side.

"I think they will go as far as they want to," Boucher said. "To be honest with you, they got a great coach, great players.”

Rookie Christian Koloko said he would obviously be cheering for Cameroon.

When put on the spot, O.G. Anunoby did not pick a specific team to go all the way.

Fred VanVleet was also non-committal.

"I'm not that vested to say that I have a real team, so I'll do my research and get guys riled up and maybe I'll just take side bets," he said.

Siakam ultimately said he is bullish on Brazil to hoist the trophy, while Nurse went with Canada.