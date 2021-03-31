The Nashville Predators will continue to be shorthanded in their push a playoff spot.

The Predators announced Wednesday that injured players Mark Borowiecki, Matt Duchene, Ryan Ellis, Filip Forsberg, Brad Richardson, Luca Sbisa are all considered week-to-week.

Forsberg, the team's leading scorer with 11 goals and 29 points has been out since March 25, while team has been without Ellis and Duchene for roughly a month.

Borowiecki last played on March 11, while fellow defenceman Sbisa played in his lone game this season on Jan. 24. Richardson has been sidelined since March 9.

Despite the injuries on their roster, the Predators have won six straight and sit fourth in the Central Division after Tuesday's overtime win over the Dallas Stars.