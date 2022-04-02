Gustavsson, leads Belleville Senators to win over Wolfpack

HARTFORD, Conn. — Filip Gustavsson stopped 33 shots to lead the Belleville Senators to a 4-1 win over the Harford Wolfpack in an AHL game Friday night.

Jonathan Aspirot, Lassi Thomson, Egor Sokolov and Logan Shaw had the goals for Belleville (31-24-3-0)

Maxim Letunov scored for Hartford (29-25-5-2).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2022.