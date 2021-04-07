1h ago
Gustavsson makes 35 saves, AHL Senators beat Moose
WINNIPEG — Filip Gustavsson stopped 35-of-37 shots as the Belleville Senators edged the Manitoba Moose 3-2 on Wednesday in American Hockey League play.
Gustavsson made 15 saves in the third period alone to help preserve his team's lead despite Manitoba outshooting Belleville 17-1 in the frame.
Parker Kelly, Joseph LaBate and Vitaly Abramov scored for the Senators (7-10-0).
Westin Michaud and Peter Krieger responded for the Moose (8-11-2), who are on a four-game slide.
Mikhail Berdin turned away 13-of-16 shots for Manitoba.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2021.