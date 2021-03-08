Gustavsson shuts out Rocket to lead AHL Senators to win

OTTAWA — Filip Gustavsson made 18 saves, and the Belleville Senators blanked the Laval Rocket 3-0 on Monday in American Hockey League play.

Gustavsson's second career shutout helped Belleville halt its four-game losing streak.

Alex Formenton, Egor Sokolov and Logan Shaw supplied the goals for the Senators (2-6-0) while Parker Kelly tacked on two assists.

Cayden Primeau stopped 25-of-28 shots for the Rocket (5-3-1).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2021.