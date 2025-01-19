GUELPH, Ont. — Scotland's Ross Whyte scored two points in the final end for a 5-4 win over Brad Jacobs on Sunday in the men's final of the Grand Slam of Curling's WFG Masters.

Jacobs' Calgary-based rink took a 3-1 lead over Whyte after scoring two in the fifth end, but Whyte replied with two in the sixth.

The Canadians managed a point in the seventh before Whyte, holding the hammer, made a tap for two points with his final rock.

It was the second straight Grand Slam event in which Jacobs fell to Scottish opposition in the final.

Bruce Mouat won his third straight Grand Slam title after beating Jacobs 5-3 in the final of the Kioti National on Dec. 1 in St. John's, N.L.

Later Sunday, top-ranked Rachel Homan of Ottawa was scheduled to face Sweden's Anna Hasselborg in the women's final at Guelph's Sleeman Centre.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2025.