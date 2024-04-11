UTICA, N.Y. — Susanna Tapani scored the winning goal and added an assist as Finland advanced to the semifinals of the world women's hockey championship with a 3-1 win over Switzerland on Thursday.

Czechia also advanced to the final four with a 1-0 shutout of Germany.

Tapani's deciding goal came at 16:34 of the second period when the PWHL Boston forward tipped a shot from Petra Nieminen past Swiss goaltender Andrea Braendli.

Nieminen and Nelli Laitinen also had a goal and an assist for Finland.

Ivana Wey scored 1:22 into the game for Switzerland, but the Finns dominated the rest of the way.

Sanni Ahola stopped 16 shots for Finland.

Braendli made 34 saves for Switzerland, which advanced to the quarterfinals as the fifth-place team in Group A after failing to get a win in the round robin.

Later, Canada faced Sweden and defending champion United States met Japan in Thursday's other quarterfinals.

CZECHIA 1 GERMANY 0

Daniela Pejsova scored with just over seven minutes remaining in regulation as Czechia advanced to the semifinals with a close win over Pool B winner Germany.

Czechia, coached by former Canadian team defender Carla MacLeod, was the tournament's bronze medallist the last two years.

Klara Peslarova made 16 saves to pick up the shutout for Czechia.

Sandra Abstrieter, who plays for Ottawa's PWHL team, stopped 23 shots for Germany.

Germany had a chance late when Czech and PWHL Minnesota forward Denisa Krizova was assessed a five minute major and game misconduct for checking from behind with just under three minutes left to play, but Czechia held on for the win.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2024.