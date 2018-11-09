Veeti Korkalainen had the eventual winner in the final minute of the second period as Finland scored five unanswered goals to down Canada Red 5-2 on Friday in the semifinals of the world under-17 Hockey Challenge.

Luka Nyman opened the scoring for the Finns, who will play Russia in Saturday night's final. Valtteri Karnaranta, Iivari Sakkinen and Aatu Raty, into an empty net, rounded out the attack.

Joel Blomqvist made 29 saves for the win.

Kyle McDonald and Evan Vierling gave Canada Red a 2-0 lead by the 4:25 mark of the second before Nyman got Finland rolling three minutes later.

Will Cranley stopped 31-of-35 shots for the Canadians.

Canada Red takes on Sweden in Saturday's bronze-medal game.

Vasili Ponomaryov had two goals and two assists to lead the Russians past Sweden 6-4 in the other semifinal.

Meanwhile, Kyle Crnkovic had a hat trick as Canada Black beat Canada White 5-3 in the fifth-place game.