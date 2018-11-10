SASKATOON — Finland scored a trio of third-period goals to defeat Sweden 4-2 for the bronze medal at the Four Nations Cup women's hockey tournament on Saturday.

Defending champion United States and host Canada were to meet later for gold.

Trailing 2-1 after two periods, Sanni Hakala, Annina Rajahuhta and Petra Nieminen scored for Finland in a span of just over four minutes starting at 5:01 of the third.

Jenni Hiirikoski also scored for the Finns. Goaltender Noora Raty stopped 33-of-35 shots for the win.

Pernilla Winberg scored both goals for the Swedes, who went winless in the tournament.

Goaltender Maria Omberg turned away 30 of 34 shots in the loss.