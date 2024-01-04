Finland holding off United States after first in World Juniors

Finland leads the United States 2-0 after the first period in their World Juniors semifinal matchup as the two clubs battle for the right to play for gold.

The Americans began the period with numerous scoring chances, highlighted by Gavin Brindley getting in alone on Nilas Kokko but was denied.

Finland struck first two minutes into the period when forward Tommi Mannisto jammed in a loos puck past goaltender Trey Augustine.

The Finns continued to put on the pressure when top prospect Emil Hemming and forward Janne Naukkarinen had point-blank shots in the point minutes later but were denied by Augustine.

Rusmus Kumpulainen added to Finland's lead when he tipped Arttu Karki's point shot past Augestine to give the Finns a 2-0 lead

The United States continued to be on their heels late in the period giving up prime scoring chances to Jani Nyman and Otto Salin.

USA and Finland finished the period tied with nine shots apiece and the Americans were 0-1 on the power play.