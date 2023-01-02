A revitalized Swedish team took to the ice in the second period and traded scoring chances with Finland as the two remained tied after 40 minutes of play in the 2023 World Junior Championship quarterfinals.

You can watch every game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Fabian Wagner had the best chance for Sweden in the first half of the period, sending a shot wide of an open Finnish net.

Sweden immediately had another scoring chance as Fabian Lysell beat Jani Lampinen, but not the post as it rang off the iron to keep the game tied.

Sweden headed to the power play midway through the second and the once-distant shot totals began to draw even.

Poking the puck free from the Finnish blueliners, Sweden's William Stromgren sprung free on a breakaway as he barreled down on Lampinen only to shoot wide of the net.

After being outshot in the first period, Sweden went toe-to-toe with Finland. Recording nine shots in the period, Sweden registered three less than Finland (12) as opposed to seven fewer in the first (2-9).