Despite a one-sided opening frame, Finland and Sweden are tied 1-1 in the quarterfinals at the 2023 World Junior Championship.

The Finns controlled the opening minutes of the first period and tilted the ice heavily in their favour. Finland hemmed Sweden into their own end for a majority of the opening minutes before Oliver Kapanen beat Swedish goaltender Carl Lindbom at the 3:10 mark to open the scoring.

At the other end, Finland's Jani Lampinen went relatively untested in the opening frame.

Fresh off a 31-save shutout against Lativa in a 3-0 win on Dec. 29, Lampinen didn't face his first shot until 8:07 left to play in the period.

Finland continued to sustain pressure on Sweden, but a penalty call on Aleksi Heimosalmi sent Sweden to the power play.

Sweden's power play was short-lived as Isak Rosen was called for tripping soon after. Finland and Sweden battled four-on-four before Finland enjoyed a brief man advantage.

Leo Carlsson scored his first goal of the tournament for Sweden on their second shot of the game late in the first period off a deflection to knot the game up at one apiece.