TSN reporter Mark Masters checks in daily with news and notes on Team Canada, who held a team meeting on Tuesday in Vancouver ahead of its quarterfinal against Finland.

—

Jussi Ahokas is playing the underdog card.

"All the pressure's on Canada," Finland’s head coach said ahead of Wednesday's showdown in Vancouver. "We don't have the pressure. They have all the pressure in the world with them. So, we'll go there and have fun and play good hockey as a team. It will be a great night for us tomorrow."

Finland beat Canada 5-2 in a pre-competition game at Rogers Arena on Dec. 23, but faltered in the preliminary round going 2-0-0-2 in Pool B to finish third behind Sweden and the United States. Canada went 3-0-0-1 in Pool A action, but let nerves creep in during a New Year’s Eve loss to the Russians.

"These guys are kind of growing up through this environment," said Canada's head coach Tim Hunter, "and being a team that doesn’t have a lot of experience in this, it’s a process. As a coach you’re disappointed in [Monday] night, but by no means upset, because there's still growth going on here."

But the margin for error is now basically gone. And the stakes are high in the quarterfinals as the loser will be going home without getting a chance to play for a medal.

"These are perfect chances," Ahokas said. "Like, you don't get these kinds chances many times to play in a full house against Canada so you have to take advantage and love it and love the opportunity."

Throughout this entire process together, Canada has consistently spoken as a group about pressure and how best to deal with it. They even have a mental performance consultant (Dr. Ryan Hamilton) with the team.

How much do they focus on the mental side of the game?

"A lot," said starting goalie Mikey DiPietro, "especially with the tournament being in Canada there’s added pressure, I think, not only what everyone else puts on us, but the pressure we put on ourselves internally."

Canada has never failed to reach the podium in any World Juniors on home ice so a loss on Wednesday wouldn’t just be tough to take, it would be an historic hiccup. So, how exactly do these teenagers grapple with the expectations?

"Breathing techniques come into play when you want to slow your heart rate down during the game or even before the game," DiPietro said. "Definitely when you step on the ice and hear all the fans cheering your heart starts beating faster than usual. So, that's something that can turn your focus back to the play and back to the game. The rink's the same size so we have to bring our focus back to that. It’s just another game to play and this one’s elimination, but we play hockey because it’s fun and that will be our focus."

"We do some relaxation stuff," said forward Morgan Frost, "so that obviously helps. But I think just staying off your phone and mingling with the guys ... just keep an open mind."

In the social media age, is it hard to stay off your phone?

"Yeah," Frost said breaking into a smile, "a little bit. I mean, I’m 19 so a lot of guys in my position are on their phone a lot so it’s not easy, but you try your best."

--

Losing focus, even for a second, can create problems. Frost, for example, received a checking-from-behind penalty in the first period on Monday, which led to Russia’s tying goal on the power play.

"It was a weird play," the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhound explained. "He kind of turned and I probably should have let up a little bit. I think that was my second shift so I was a little ahead of myself there and just have to manage (my emotions) a little better."

The penalty carried with it a 10-minute misconduct, taking Canada’s leading scorer out of action for most of the opening period.

"It's definitely different," Frost said. "I'm not really used to that penalty with the 10 added on. It was tough to sit in there so long."

Thanks to a delay-of-game call on Pavel Shen with just seven seconds left, Canada ended up with three power plays versus just two for the Russians, marking the fourth straight game in which the host nation had more man-advantage opportunities than their opponents. Ahokas doesn’t believe that’s a coincidence.

"From what I've seen so far there's been many penalties for the teams against Canada so we have to be ready for everything [on Wednesday]," the coach said. "I've seen (Maxime) Comtois so there’s been lots of times where Canada knows what to do to get the penalties. We have to be ready for that."

Comtois received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the first period Monday night after going down hard following a cross-check by Klim Kostin. During a first intermission interview with Russian television Kostin, who also ended up in the penalty box on the play, accused Comtois of diving.

Will Hunter have a word with his captain on this subject?

"He understands the nuances of taking penalties and drawing penalties and I’m not going to talk to him about embellishment," the coach said. "He understands how it went last night."

"I get cross-checked a lot," said Comtois, "and that's going to happen. We're Team Canada so we have targets on our backs and we're going to get slashed again tomorrow and as the tournament goes on ... We're trying to play hard here and sometimes you let the emotion get the better of yourself. We're just trying to have an edge on every team and those things are going to happen so just have to be careful with that."

--

Playing in his third World Juniors, Eeli Tolvanen was expected to lead the way for Finland. But the Predators prospect, who suited up in four NHL games with Nashville earlier this season before heading to Milwaukee in the AHL, has just two assists so far.

"It's been a tough tournament for me," he admitted. "I've had a lot of scoring chances, but haven't got the bounces. As a line, we've improved our game a lot and to play with two young guys like (Kaapo) Kakko and (Anton) Lundell, tomorrow I’ll just be the guy to give the puck to them."

Tolvanen is tied with Kakko for the team lead with 17 shots, including three missed breakaways against Kazakhstan. He's not overly superstitious, but Tolvanen has one old standby move to snap slumps, which he's considering using.

"Sometimes I tape my stick with the white tape, normally I do it with black, but haven’t done it yet. So, maybe I need to do it tomorrow."

After a strong KHL run (36 points in 49 games with Jokerit last season), Tolvanen acknowledges the transition back to the North American game hasn't been easy.

"It's been tough learning the small ice again," he said. "It was a tough start for me and I didn’t get any points in the first games. As the season goes on, I feel more confident out there. Playing a couple games in Nashville was good for me. I think I played my best games when I was in Nashville. Just overall it’s getting better and easier for me to play the North American game.



Adjusting to the junior game isn’t easy either as Tolvanen, who has 12 points in 24 games with the Admirals, points out the style of play is less structured. He had a goal and an assist during his cameo with the Predators.

"I just need to keep going and battling through the tough times," he said.