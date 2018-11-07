SASKATOON — A Finnish women's hockey team devastated by illness held off Sweden 3-2 at the Four Nations Cup international tournament Wednesday.

Finland (1-1) had just 15 skaters for the game. Head coach Pasi Mustonen said a virus was working its way through the team and staff.

"The week is basically spoiled," Mustonen said. "We can't practise. There's no energy to play.

"We had expectations to come here and show what we can do. We had a good team when we left (Finland)."

Venla Hovi, a former University of Manitoba Bison now playing for the CWHL's Calgary Inferno, Riikka Valila and Emma Nutinen scored for Finland, which generated all goals in the first period.

Jenna Silvonen turned away 30 shots for the win.

Lisa Johansson and Hanna Olsson scored in a 15-second span late in the third period for Sweden (0-2).

Finland's Viivi Vainikka shot the puck into an empty net, but it was waived off because the Finns had too many players on the ice. The Swedes weren't able to pull even on the ensuing power play, however.

Maria Omberg stopped 31 shots in the loss.

Canada and defending champion United States were to meet later in a preliminary-round game between the two 1-0 teams.

The two countries with the best records meet in the gold-medal game and the third and fourth seeds play for bronze Saturday.