BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — The Chicago Fire have re-signed Bastian Schweinsteiger as a designated player for 2019, keeping the German star for at least one more season.

The team announced the deal on Wednesday. Schweinsteiger earned $6.1 million last season, according to the MLS players union.

In a statement, Schweinsteiger insists Chicago can win a championship and says "let's raise a trophy."

The 34-year-old midfielder has seven goals and 12 assists in 55 regular-season games over two seasons with the Fire.

A World Cup champion with Germany in 2014, Schweinsteiger helped the Fire reach the playoffs after joining them in 2017. But Chicago finished with eight wins, 18 losses and eight draws this year.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports