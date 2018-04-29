Roberto Firmino is staying on the red side of the Mersey.

The Brazil international signed a new long-term deal with Liverpool, the club announced on Sunday.

“It was an easy decision," Firmino said in a release. “The club have taken me in in an incredible way and I’ve grown a lot here with my work with the support of the whole team. I am very, very happy here."

Firmino, 26, signed for the Reds from Hoffenheim in 2015 and has made 138 appearances for the club over the past three seasons, scoring 50 times.

He credits rapport with the fans as a big reason why he's extended his deal.

“I love to play for Liverpool FC," he said. "The fans are excellent and fantastic in how they support us all the way. They support us throughout the games and the work they do during the match is beautiful."

In 50 appearances this season, Firmino has 27 goals in all competition.