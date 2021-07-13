First Look At The Field: Betting odds for the 149th Open Championship

The final major tournament of 2021 sees the golfing world head to Sandwich, England for the 149th installment of the Open Championship.

Golf's oldest tournament wasn't contested last year due to COVID-19, marking the first time this event hasn't been played since 1945, due to the Second World War.

In 2019, Shane Lowry won on home soil at Royal Portrush in Ireland to capture his first major title, and he returns as defending champion.

Spaniard Jon Rahm is fresh off his first career major triumph as he won the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in dramatic fashion.

He's the overwhelming favourite to become the first golfer to win back-to-back majors since Jordan Spieth did it in 2015 (Masters, U.S. Open).

Some former major champions are not taking part due to COVID-19 protocols, including two-time major winners Bubba Watson and Zach Johnson, along with this year's Masters titleholder Hideki Matsuyama.

The Open Championship is being held at Royal St. George's Golf Club, which will be hosting for the 15th time, and first since 2011.

That year, veteran Darren Clarke, who was a +15000 longshot, claimed his first major breakthrough over the likes of Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson.

The previous time Royal St. George's hosted the game's best was in 2003, when unheralded Ben Curtis won in his first major start of his career.

Curtis entered the week anywhere from +30000 to +50000 to notch the victory, so longshots have fared well at this par-70 venue.

There are four Canadians participating, each considered unlikely to claim the trophy come Sunday.

Corey Conners is considered Canada's best hope at +10000 odds to lift the Claret Jug in just his second ever Open (missed cut in 2019).

Mackenzie Hughes, who was the 54-hole co-leader at the U.S. Open in June is +22500 to win his first major hardware.

Adam Hadwin is even further back at +30000 and Richard T. Lee, who primarily plays the Korean Tour, is +75000.

Here's our first look at the field for the Open Championship.

Betting Odds To Win 2021 Open Championship – Top 20

Jon Rahm +750

Brooks Koepka +1400

Xander Schauffele +1600

Rory McIlroy +1800

Jordan Spieth +1800

Justin Thomas +1800

Dustin Johnson +2000

Louis Oosthuizen +2800

Patrick Cantlay +2800

Bryson DeChambeau +3000

Viktor Hovland +3000

Tyrrell Hatton +3000

Collin Morikawa +3300

Patrick Reed +3300

Matt Fitzpatrick +3300

Tommy Fleetwood +4000

Paul Casey +4000

Shane Lowry +4500

Tony Finau +4500

Scottie Scheffler +4500

Dustin Johnson has had success at Royal St. George's

In 2011, Johnson was right in the thick of things in a battle with Clarke to win this championship at this track.

A poor iron shot on the par-5, 14th hole sailed out of bounds, ending his chances for his first major title, where he'd settle for a T-2 result.

The 2020 Masters champion has rediscovered his game following a prolonged stretch of underwhelming play by his lofty standards.

He has three straight top-25s results, with a T-10 at the Palmetto Championship, T-19 at the US Open and T-25 at the Travelers Championship.

During that time frame, he's 13th in total strokes gained.

While he hasn't been playing exceptional golf, he's back to world No. 1 for a reason, and that's for his ability to dominate a course at any moment, as he did in 2020.

Given his comfort and excellent record at this venue, he must be on your radar.

With six other golfers sporting shorter odds than him, DJ is extremely enticing at +2000.

Past Five Winners of the Open Championship

2019 Shane Lowry -15 (6 shot win)

2018 Francesco Molinari -8 (2 shot win)

2017 Jordan Spieth -12 (3 shot win)

2016 Henrik Stenson -20 (3 shot win)

2015 Zach Johnson -15 (playoff)

Fore Your Information

Trending Up

Collin Morikawa +3300

2020 PGA Champion Collin Morikawa has been on a fantastic run in his last six individual tournaments.

He has top-20 finishes on all of those occasions, highlighted by three strong showings at the majors this year.

Morikawa was T-18 at the Masters, T-8 at the PGA Championship and T-4 at the U.S. Open.

In that span, he also was runner-up at the Memorial, where he fell in a playoff.

In the last 24 rounds on tour, he's first in total strokes gained, ball striking, tee-to-green and approach.

He runs hot and cold with the putter, like he did at his breakthrough at the PGA last year, gaining over eight shots on the field on the greens.

He's prone to having poor efforts on the dance floor as well, though he gained over five shots two starts ago at the Memorial, and just lost one on the greens at the U.S. Open, which was good enough for that fourth-place finish.

He will be making his tournament debut, which is pushing his odds down from what they normally would be if he was a links golf veteran.

It's a totally different setup, but Morikawa won that PGA in his first start at that event, so he's no stranger to doing that.

At +3300 odds, he's worthy of serious consideration with how hot he's been this season.

Diamond in the Rough

Jason Kokrak +9000

When searching for value selections, two-time PGA Tour winner this season Jason Kokrak sticks out in a big way.

Of those two titles, he won just three starts ago at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Like Morikawa, he was always known as not be the strongest with the putter.

He's changed that in a huge way on the campaign, as he ranks fourth in SG: putting.

Kokrak, who was born in North Bay, Ont., is seventh in ball striking the last 24 rounds.

This will be his third Open, as he finished T-32 in his previous effort in 2019.

He may not be a household name, but he's had a very solid season and is eighth in birdie average.

Top 5/10/20 markets for Kokrak are intriguing also, with +1400 (top-5), +700 (top-10), and +300 (top-20) his current prices.