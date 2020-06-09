1h ago
First look at the field: Betting odds for the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge favour McIlroy
PGA players admit there will be an adjustment period
After a three-month absence from official events, the PGA Tour will return this week with the Charles Schwab Challenge from Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
This year’s tournament will have a much different feel for a number of different reasons.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there won’t be any fans allowed on the grounds.
COVID-19 restrictions have also created a lingering sense of uncertainty surrounding how the field has prepared for this event, which could make picking an outright winner even trickier than usual.
One thing we do know is that for the first time since the debut of the world golf rankings in 1986, each of the top-five players in the world will tee off at this tournament.
Considering this event has traditionally struggled to attract many of the world’s best in recent years, the overall lack of experience among the top contenders shouldn’t be a surprise.
Here is our first look at the field for the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Odds To Win The 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge
Rory McIlroy +750
Jon Rahm +1200
Justin Thomas +1600
Bryson Dechambeau +2200
Webb Simpson +2200
Brooks Koepka +2500
Dustin Johnson +2500
Rickie Fowler +2500
Patrick Reed +2800
Xander Schauffele +2800
Sungjae Im +2800
Rory McIlroy Was Playing Lights Out Before The Tour Stoppage
Rory McIlroy is the consensus favourite to win the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Prior to the PGA Tour shutdown, McIlroy was playing at a higher level than any of his peers.
McIlroy had produced seven straight top-five finishes, including his victory at the WGC-HSBC Champions in October.
Rory McIlroy's Last Seven Worldwide Events
|Tournament
|Results
|Arnold Palmer Invitational
|T-5th
|WGC-Mexico Championship
|5th
|The Genesis Invitational
|T-5th
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T-3rd
|DP World Tour Championship
|4th
|WGC-HSBC Champions
|WON
|The ZOZO Championship
|T-3rd
Ironically, it still almost felt like Rory underachieved overall, considering he produced just one victory over that stretch.
This will be the first time the Ulsterman will tee it up at Colonial, so he might not be as sharp as he would normally be on a course he's familiar with.
With a stacked field, and low odds at +750, you can probably find better value with some other players.
However, McIlroy should be a popular pick to finish in the top-five – he’s listed at +140 in that market.
It would constitute a pretty big surprise if McIlroy weren't at least in the mix come Sunday.
Charles Schwab Challenge Past Five Winners
2019: Kevin Na
2018: Justin Rose
2017: Kevin Kisner
2016: Jordan Spieth
2015: Chris Kirk
Lack Of Experience A Factor Among Top Contenders
In addition to this being McIlroy’s debut at Hogan’s alley, a number of the other top contenders lack experience at this course.
Justin Thomas, who is listed at +1600 to win outright, will play at Colonial for the first time.
Brooks Koepka, at +2500, has teed it up at the par-70 course just once before – he was a runner-up here in 2018.
Dustin Johnson will be playing here for the first time in six years at +2500 to win outright.
One name that does have some experience among the top contenders is John Rahm, who at +1200 to win outright has shorter odds than any golfer in the field other than McIlroy.
Rahm has competed at this event in each of the last three years.
Over that span, he has posted the following results: T-2nd, T-5th, MC.
With DJ struggling prior to the hiatus, Koepka battling knee issues, JT alternating good results with missed cuts and McIlroy set to make his debut here, Rahm definitely stands out as a likely contender.
All the fiery Spaniard has done in his last 18 worldwide events is rack up three victories, seven other top-3 finishes, with a T-17th finish his worst during that stretch, apart from one missed cut.
Fore Your Information
Webb Simpson +2200
Simpson has had success at this venue in the past, finishing T-3rd here in 2016 and placing fifth in 2017.
He won the Waste Management Phoenix Open two starts ago in the midst of a stretch that included four straight top-seven finishes.
Justin Rose +4000
The champion at Colonial two years ago benefited from the three-month break after uncharacteristically struggling in his four previous starts.
Rose is far too talented to be down for long.
Odds of +4000 seems like excellent value for a player that won this event in 2018.
Phil Mickelson +10000
It’s impossible to ignore Lefty as an intriguing long shot with incredible upside at +10000 to win outright.
Mickelson has won this tournament twice, including most recently in 2008.
He’s also turned a corner with a marked improvement in his game following the worst slump of his career.
At such long odds, Mickelson will certainly be on the radar of several bettors this week.