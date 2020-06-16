First look at the field: Betting odds for the 2020 RBC Heritage

On the heels of the PGA Tour’s successful return to play with last week’s Charles Schwab Challenge, the best golfers in the world are in Hilton Head, South Carolina, for the RBC Heritage.

Daniel Berger, who was a pre-tournament long shot at +6000 to win outright, set the tone with his impressive performance in an unlikely playoff victory Sunday at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

Will we see a similar scenario play out at Harbour Town Golf Links this week in the second PGA Tour event after a three-month pause?

Traditionally, the field for this event hasn’t been overly strong, which is in large part because it’s been held immediately following the Masters on the PGA Tour calendar.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic created a unique situation that will ensure the top-five golfers in the world will be teeing it up for a second straight week as part of a revised schedule.

This is a golf course where ball striking is at a premium with tight tree-lined fairways often taking the driver out of the bomber’s hands.

Precision is paramount at Harbour Town, which features the second smallest greens on tour.

The list of recent past champions like Jim Furyk, Matt Kuchar, Branden Grace, Graeme McDowell and five-time winner Davis Love III indicates an emphasis on accuracy over distance.

Here is our first look at the field for the RBC Heritage.

Odds To Win RBC Heritage

Rory McIlroy +1200

Bryson DeChambeau +1400

Justin Thomas +1400

Jon Rahm +1400

Xander Schauffele +2200

Collin Morikawa +2500

Hideki Matsuyama +2500

Justin Rose +2800

Patrick Reed +2800

Webb Simpson +2800

McIlroy Favourite Again Despite Sunday Struggle

Things didn’t go the way Rory McIlroy expected at Colonial on Sunday.

After delivering a 68-63-69 to enter the final round just three shots back of the lead, it all fell apart for the World No. 1.

McIlroy struggled through an uncharacteristic 4-over, 74 on Sunday that ultimately led to him finishing tied for 32nd at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

The collapse ended his streak of seven straight top-five finishes.

That could be a good thing if you think he has the potential to bounce back at Hilton Head.

After all, McIlroy is still the consensus favourite to win the RBC Heritage.

Only this time around, he’s listed at +1200 to win outright. He was +750 as the favourite to win the Charles Schwab Challenge.

However, there is reason for caution for those interested in backing the Ulsterman this week.

McIlroy was a pedestrian 58th in putting and 36th in approaching the green last week at Colonial, which won’t inspire confidence heading into a tight track like Harbour Town.

Plus, McIlroy also hasn’t played this event since his debut here back in 2009, when he finished tied for 58th.

With such a stacked field in place for the second week in a row, combined with McIlroy’s lack of experience on this course and how things fell apart for him on Sunday, you would be better off looking elsewhere for the RBC Heritage.

RBC Heritage Last Five Winners

2019: C.T. Pan

2018: Satoshi Kodaira

2017: Wesley Bryan

2016: Branden Grace

2015: Jim Furyk

DeChambeau Primed For First Tour Win Since 2018

Bryson DeChambeau spent the past three months bulking up during the hiatus.

He added 20 pounds to his frame in an effort to gain more distance off the tee.

The hard work paid off for him at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked first in driving distance with an average of 340.3 yards off the tee.

DeChambeau was in contention down the stretch at Colonial, missing out on a playoff by just a single stroke.

The 'Mad Scientist' is always tinkering and trying new things to gain any possible competitive advantage.

Based on his last four starts, it appears to be working for him.

Bryson DeChambeau's Last Four Events

Tournament Results

Charles Schwab Challenge T-3rd

Arnold Palmer Invitational 4th

WGC-Mexico Championship 2nd

The Genesis Invitational T-5th

DeChambeau was first in strokes gained: tee-to-green and scrambling at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

That could be a winning formula at Harbour Town Golf Links.

In four prior starts at the RBC Heritage, he's had two fantastic results: a tie for fourth in 2016 and a tie for third in 2018.

He also missed the cut here in 2017 and 2019.

For the most part, DeChambeau would usually have shorter odds when he’s tied for the second favourite on the board. However, because of the elite field he is currently listed at +1400.

Considering the value and the lack of glaring weaknesses in his game, DeChambeau should be a popular pick to win the RBC Heritage.

Fore Your Information

Dustin Johnson +4000

Despite missing the cut last week, it’s hard to pass on D.J. anytime you can get him at a price like this.

Johnson led the RBC Heritage after 54 holes last year before a surprising Sunday stumble cost him the title, so he's out for redemption.

The 20-time tour winner had three top-10 finishes in five starts around the world in 2020 prior to the MC at Colonial.

Branden Grace +5000

The 2016 champ at this event entered the final round at Colonial just a shot back so he's showing some good form, along with his victory earlier this year at the South African Open.

In addition to winning this tournament in 2016, Grace registered a tie for seventh in 2015 and tied for 11th at this venue in 2017.

Corey Conners +10000

Canadian Conners was three shots back of the lead entering the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Ultimately, he settled for a tie for 19th.

Last year's Valero Texas Open winner ranks third in greens in regulation percentage this season.

He’s also 15th in strokes gained: off the tee, which will be a key to success at Harbour Town.

Conners already has seven top-20 finishes on the campaign.

If you're not super confident he'll pick up his second tour victory, he sports intriguing top 5 (+2000), top 10 (+800) & top 20 (+330) odds this week.

Luke Donald +15000

If you are looking for a much bigger long shot to win outright, Donald checks off some important boxes.

First of all, he’s racked up five runner-up finishes to go with a pair of third-place results at this event.

Second, he showed signs of life at the Honda Classic in his last start, where he was in contention on Sunday before settling for a tie for 11th.

Finally, he’s listed at +15000 to win outright.

While he hasn’t performed anywhere close to the level he did in 2011 when he was the world No. 1, Donald could at the very least be worth a look at +1100 to finish in the top-10 at the RBC Heritage.