First look at the field: Betting odds for the 2020 Travelers Championship

Alternate Shot: PGA TOUR expected to look at COVID-19 policies

With two tournaments in the books following the temporary PGA Tour shutdown due to COVID-19, the world's best are now headed to Cromwell, Conn., for the Travelers Championship this week.

Webb Simpson won last week’s RBC Heritage at +2800 odds.

Simpson is a golfer I’ve had on my radar dating back to the Charles Schwab Challenge a couple of weeks ago, when long shot Daniel Berger stole the show with the outright win at +6000.

Now, the focus shifts to the Travelers Championship, a tournament that has been popular among the pros.

With so much talent converging on TPC River Highlands every year, it’s no surprise that the contenders have had to go deep into the red in order to have a shot at winning here.

Nine of the top 10 golfers in the world will compete in this year’s event.

Each of them will do their best to navigate a course that doesn’t favour one particular style of player over the other.

Long ball hitter Bubba Watson has won this tournament three times.

At the same time, last year’s winner Chez Reavie isn’t exactly known for hitting bombs off the tee.

Here is our first look at the field for the Travelers Championship.

Betting Odds To Win RBC Heritage: Top-10

Rory McIlroy +1200

Bryson DeChambeau +1200

Justin Thomas +1200

Brooks Koepka +1600

Jon Rahm +1600

Webb Simpson +2000

Dustin Johnson +2500

Bubba Watson +2500

Patrick Cantlay +2500

Justin Rose +2800

DeChambeau doing everything but winning

DeChambeau feels his game is well suited for TPC River Highlands Bryson DeChambeau, who has six top 10 finishes in eight events this year, talks about how his game is well suited for the course ahead of this week’s Travelers Championship.

After missing the playoff at the Charles Schwab Challenge by a single stroke, Bryson DeChambeau found himself in contention yet again at Harbour Town last week.

DeChambeau was just one stroke back of Webb Simpson through 36 holes.

However, an uncharacteristically below average third-round 70 saw him get lapped by the field, and he eventually settled for a tie for eighth.

After ranking in the top-five in Strokes Gained: Off The Tee in each of his last two PGA Tour starts, DeChambeau should bounce back at a venue where he can put to good use his added length off the tee.

Bryson DeChambeau is on pace to break the PGA TOUR single-season record for average driving distance.



He's averaging 323.8 yards. 😳 pic.twitter.com/sjWWKRorFF — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 18, 2020

The 'Mad Scientist' has produced five straight top-10 results overall.

He’s also placed in the top-10 in each of his last two starts at this particular tournament.

If he can put it all together this week, he could close in on his first PGA Tour victory since 2018.

Travelers Championship Past Five Winners

2019: Chez Reavie -17

2018: Bubba Watson -17

2017: Jordan Spieth -12 (Playoff)

2016: Russell Knox -14

2015: Bubba Watson -16 (Playoff)

Bubba Watson a horse for this course

Bubba Watson’s favourite courses include Riviera and TPC River Highlands.

He’s landed in the winner circle three times at both stops.

The Travelers Championship winner in 2010, 2015 and most recently in 2018, Bubba has also registered a runner-up finish in this tournament.

The fact that he has had so much success here should put to rest any worries about Watson’s volatility, especially after he followed up a tie for seventh at the Charles Schwab Challenge with an uninspiring tie for 52nd at the RBC Heritage.

Factor in that he’s seventh on the PGA Tour in Strokes Gained: Putting and eighth in Strokes Gained: Off The Tee.

Suddenly, Bubba looks like a viable betting long shot at +2500 odds.

You don't see this every day. 🦀@BubbaWatson called for a rules official after a crab decided to burrow under his ball in the bunker.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/hRZBEm7nLX — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 20, 2020

Fore your information

Trending Up

Paul Casey +3300

Paul Casey has done everything but win this event over the years.

In 2015, the Brit lost in a playoff to Watson.

Then in 2018, he was tied for second behind, you guessed it, Bubba.

Add in a pair of tied for fifth finishes over the last five years, and it’s safe to say that Casey loves this track.

At +3300, he’s excellent value in his first start back since the PGA Tour resumed play.

J.T. Poston +6600

Unlike Casey, J.T. Poston hasn’t had much success at this course.

However, he’s really come into his own over the past year, including winning the 2019 Wyndham Championship.

Poston ranks 13th in Strokes Gained: Putting this season.

He’s ranked first and then eighth in Strokes Gained: Around The Greens in his last two starts, posting back-to-back top 10's at Colonial (T-10th) and Harbour Town (T-8th).

At +6600, Poston could surprise this week.

Trending Down

Jon Rahm +1600

Aside from Rory McIlroy, nobody has cooled down more following the extended hiatus than Jon Rahm.

The fiery Spaniard produced top-10 results in four of five starts before the break, including a runner-up finish at the Farmers Insurance Open.

He also placed third in the WGC-Mexico Championship.

However, Rahm missed the cut in his first start back at Colonial two weeks ago.

Then he finished with a tie for 33rd in the RBC Heritage.

It might make sense to fade Rahm for the time being – at least until he shows the type of form he delivered before the break.

Tony Finau +5000

Tony Finau started 2020 with the following results: fifth, tied for 14th, tied for sixth.

Then he lost in a playoff at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

However, things have taken a sharp turn for Finau ever since.

In his last four tournaments, Finau has posted these results: T-51st, MC, T-23rd and T-33rd.

After trending in the wrong direction in his first two starts back from the break, it makes sense to fade Finau for this week’s Travelers Championship.