First Look At The Field: Betting Odds For The 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

With four wins in his last eight worldwide starts, Dustin Johnson was set to headline a relatively weak field at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

D.J. withdrew from the event on Monday night, however, meaning no players in the top 10 in the world rankings will be competing.

That leaves just three golfers in the top 20 in search of a trophy this weekend, with Patrick Cantlay the favourite to win outright, followed by Daniel Berger and Paul Casey.

Last week, Brooks Koepka shook off a year of frustration dealing with a myriad of injuries to win his second Waste Management Phoenix Open at +5000 odds to win the event outright.

Normally, the cut at this event comes after three rounds with three courses in play along with a Pro-Am portion of the event. But due to COVID-19 concerns no amateurs will compete and just two courses – Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill – will be used, so the cut will occur after 36 holes this year.

Surprisingly, close calls aren’t the norm at this event, with five of the last six iterations resulting in three- or four-shot victories, and there’s only been one playoff at this tournament since 1992.

Americans have typically dominated, with Canadian Nick Taylor breaking a run last year of stateside winners every year since Vijay Singh emerged victorious in 2004.

Taylor leads the Canadian contingent this week, and he has the shortest odds to win at +7000.

The other three are all considered long shots to earn the trophy, with Roger Sloan at +20000 and David Hearn and Michael Gligic +40000 long shots.

Here's our first look at the field for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Betting Odds To Win 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – Top 15

Patrick Cantlay +700

Daniel Berger +1200

Paul Casey +1600

Jason Day +1800

Will Zalatoris +1800

Jordan Spieth +2000

Francesco Molinari +2200

Si Woo Kim +3000

Cameron Davis +3300

Kevin Streelman +3500

Sam Burns +3500

Rickie Fowler +4000

Max Homa +4000

Cameron Tringale +4000

Phil Mickelson +4500

Is Jordan Spieth finally back on the right path?

It would've seemed inconceivable that after winning the 2017 Open Championship for three legs of the career Grand Slam that Jordan Spieth wouldn't have won after that.

Here we are three and a half years later and that is reality, with the former world No. 1 golfer falling on tough times.

The old Spieth emerged at last week's Waste Management Phoenix Open, as he shot a career-best-tying third round of 61 to grab a share of the 54 hole lead.

He eventually finished in a tie for fourth, but he finally felt the Sunday pressure to win for the first time in ages.

Since a T-9 showing in last year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Spieth had just a lone top-10 result in 18 subsequent tournaments.

An exciting Sunday on tap for @JordanSpieth. 👀



In Spieth's last 16 times leading/co-leading after 54 holes, he's gone on to win nine times. pic.twitter.com/pEaeDyLTbR — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 7, 2021

Spieth has tasted success at this track in the past, having taken the title in 2017.

That was a part of four all-time top 10s at this event.

He's fourth in total strokes gained, seventh tee-to-green, and fifteen in putting the last twelve rounds at Pebble Beach (where they'll play three of the four rounds).

Hopefully a wager was placed before Dustin Johnson withdrew because his +2500 price was certainly more enticing than the current +2000 value.

It might be a big leap of faith that Spieth will get back in the winner's circle, but he contended last week and has performed very well here in the past.

Past Five Winners of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

2020: Nick Taylor -19 (4 shot win)

2019: Phil Mickelson -19 (3 shot win)

2018: Ted Potter Jr. 17 (3 shot win)

2017: Jordan Spieth -19 (4 shot win)

2016: Vaughn Taylor -17 (1 shot win)

Fore Your Information

Horse for this Course: Phil Mickelson +4500

Make no mistake about it, Phil Mickelson has been mired in a miserable slump, with a T-44 result his best in the past 10 times teeing it up.

Something changes in Lefty, however, once he gets on these hallowed grounds.

He’s won the event a record tying five times, and in four of the last five years he’s been inside the top three.

Included in that was a win in 2019, a pair of runner-up finishes in 2016 and 2018 and a third place result last year.

In his past 12 rounds at Pebble Beach, he’s first in stokes gained around the greens, second in short game, and fifth in both SG tee-to-green and total strokes gained of those teeing it up.

Though Mickelson has been struggling, he definitely can’t be ignored this week.

Trending Up

Henrik Norlander +4500

A golfer who has really come on strong in his last three events is Swede Henrik Norlander.

In those three times teeing it up, he’s posted a runner-up at the Farmers Insurance Open, plus T-12 and T-22 finishes.

That T-2 at Torrey Pines was his second top-five finish on the season, as he also had a fourth place showing at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

In the past 50 rounds on tour, he’s second in ball striking, third in strokes gained: approach, sixth in SG: tee-to-green and tenth in total strokes gained, of those competing at Pebble Beach.

This tournament has been a breeding ground for unheralded champions in recent memory, like Ted Potter Jr., Vaughn Taylor, D.A. Points and even Nick Taylor last year, so don’t be too scared that an unlikely winner like Norlander could occur.

If you still aren’t totally sold, top five and top 10 wagers on Norlander would still be enticing