First Look At The Field: Betting odds for the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii

The first PGA Tour event of 2021 is in the books after Harris English defeated Joaquin Niemann in a playoff at the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua on Sunday. English entered that event at +3300 odds to win outright.

English, who got back in the winner’s circle for the first time since 2013, looks for the double dip in Hawaii and he has the second-shortest odds to emerge victorious this week.

Webb Simpson, who has finished third and fourth at this tournament the last two years he's competed, is the betting favorite to win with +1200 odds.

Ten of the top-25 players in the world are teeing it up this week, with Simpson and Collin Morikawa the only top-10 golfers competing.

Over the past six years, this tournament has seen a bizarre trend that alternates between blowout victories and playoffs.

Starting in 2015, Jimmy Walker won by a whopping nine strokes. The next year resulted in a playoff, and seven and four shot triumphs have alternated between playoffs the four years since, with Cameron Smith defeating Brendan Steele in extra holes last year.

Six Canadians are playing this week – all of them considered long shots to lift the trophy come Sunday.

Mackenzie Hughes has the shortest odds at +10000, with Nick Taylor and Roger Sloan both at +20000.

Even further down the board are David Hearn at +30000, Michael Gligic at +40000 and 2003 Masters champion Mike Weir is a +100000 extreme dark horse to earn a victory.

Here's our first look at the field for the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Betting Odds To Win 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii – Top 15

Webb Simpson +1200

Collin Morikawa +1400

Harris English +1400

Daniel Berger +1600

Sungjae Im +1800

Hideki Matsuyama +2000

Joaquin Niemann +2500

Abraham Ancer +2500

Cameron Smith +2800

Kevin Kisner +3000

Ryan Palmer +3000

Adam Scott +3300

Sergio Garcia +3300

Billy Horschel +3300

Russell Henley +3500

Simpson has come close to winning Sony Open

The last two times that Webb Simpson has teed it up at Waialae Country Club - in 2020 and 2018 – he’s been on the cusp of snagging the trophy.

Last year he missed out on the playoff by a single stroke.

In 2018, he ended up in a tie for fourth, two shots out of yet another playoff.

His last five appearances have resulted in nothing worse than a tie for 13th.

In addition, in the 10 career times competing at this venue he’s never missed a cut.

His run of recent play has been solid, but essentially unspectacular.

In the six events that he’s played during the 2020-21 season, Simpson has been inside the top-17 five times, with his best finish being a T-8 at the U.S. Open.

As the betting favourite at +1200 to win, those odds aren’t exactly super enticing for a golfer that's been playing relatively well but hasn’t put himself in realistic opportunities to win.

You can pretty well bank on Simpson making the weekend and having a good showing this week, but at +1200 to win outright it’s not exactly a surefire bet that he’ll take home the trophy.

Past Six Winners of Sony Open in Hawaii

2020: Cameron Smith -11 (playoff)

2019: Matt Kuchar -22 (4 shot win)

2018: Patton Kizzire -17 (playoff)

2017: Justin Thomas -27 (7 shot win)

2016: Fabian Gomez -20 (playoff)

2015: Jimmy Walker -23 (9 shot win)

FORE YOUR INFORMATION

Trending Up

Joaquin Niemann +2500

Chilean sensation Joaquin Niemann had a phenomenal final-round 64 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, which nearly netted him his second career PGA Tour victory.

The 22-year-old has been outstanding tee-to-green - gaining over nine shots on the field in that category.

He would eventually lose in a playoff to Harris English, but that strong showing means his +2500 odds to win this week are very enticing.

Niemann has made the weekend in nine straight events, with three top-10 finishes.

He led the BMW Championship on the back-nine Sunday in August before settling for third behind Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson.

Niemann is a prodigious young talent that is only scratching the surface of his potential and, at +2500, he's worth a look this week.

Horse for this Course

Charles Howell III +5000

If you're looking at any golfers for made cut wagers, or top 5, 10 or 20 wagers this week, then Charles Howell III might just be your man.

In 19 career times teeing it up at Waialae Country Club, the wily veteran has never missed a cut.

In 10 of those instances, Howell has been inside the top-10 on the leaderboard.

While it’s always very dicey banking on Howell to emerge victorious, as he somehow has only managed to win three times in his career, he’s the human ATM - especially at this track.

His last title came at the 2018 RSM Classic, so it’s not as if he hasn’t gotten it done recently.

Howell has made the weekend in nine of his last 11 events, with his best result being a tie for third in that span.

While it’s probably unlikely he comes out on top this week, Howell’s a worthwhile bet to make the cut and finish relatively high on the leaderboard.