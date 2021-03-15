First Look At The Field: Betting odds for The Honda Classic

Following two straight weeks of letting 54-hole leads slip away, Lee Westwood is back at it as the PGA Tour heads to Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., for The Honda Classic.

Westwood was overtaken by Bryson DeChambeau at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Justin Thomas at the Players Championship to finish runner-up both times.

We were all over JT being a great value bet at +2000, and also had Corey Conners to finish in the top-10 in last week’s preview.

With four straight high-calibre events and with the Match Play contested next week, many of the big names have opted not to play The Honda Classic.

Just four players inside the top-25 in the world rankings are teeing it up, with Daniel Berger being the favourite to win outright.

The others are Westwood, past champion Adam Scott plus defending champ Sungjae Im rounding out the quartet in the top-25.

This is a very stern test of golf, with eight of the previous 10 champions shooting single digits under par.

The famed stretch from holes 15 to 17 is known as the “Bear Trap” with plenty of water sinking players’ chances with mishit shots.

Last year, Canadian Mackenzie Hughes came oh-so-close to winning his second career PGA Tour title, ending up a single stroke from forcing a playoff.

Hughes and Adam Hadwin are Canada’s best chances according to oddsmakers, as they’re set at +7000 to win outright.

There are four other players waving the Canadian flag, with Nick Taylor at +10000, Roger Sloan +15000 and then the duo of David Hearn and Michael Gligic +40000 long shots.

Here's our first look at the field for The Honda Classic at PGA National.

Betting Odds To Win The 2021 Honda Classic – Top 15

Daniel Berger +1000

Sungjae Im +1200

Joaquin Niemann +1800

Lee Westwood +2000

Adam Scott +2500

Shane Lowry +2800

Russell Henley +2800

Cameron Tringale +3500

Talor Gooch +4000

Rickie Fowler +4500

Gary Woodland +4500

Keegan Bradley +4500

Chris Kirk +4500

Brendan Steele +4500

Wyndham Clark +5000

Favourite Berger with low value at +1000

Make no mistake, Daniel Berger is a tremendous young talent, having won twice in the last year at the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge and then this year’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The issue is his super low +1000 odds to win outright which is very scary, due to the lack of elite talent competing against him at PGA National.

Berger is coming off a solid T-9 at the Players Championship which puts his odds this week even lower than they should be. For context, heading into last week’s Players, he was +4000 to win.

He’s also dealing with a rib injury that gave him troubles in that tournament, which could lead to him withdrawing before play even begins.

In 2015, Berger nearly took home the trophy, losing in a playoff to Padraig Harrington. Last year, he had a strong showing, with a tie for fourth.

The events in between though weren’t as solid, as Berger missed two cuts and had middling T-29 and T-36 results.

For a player that’s had inconsistent play at this course along with a potential injury concern, the +1000 odds aren’t very enticing.

Westwood attempting to get monkey off his back

After falling just short the last two weeks resulting in a pair of runner-up finishes, this is a prime opportunity for Lee Westwood to earn his first PGA Tour title since 2010.

The 47-year-old was T-4 at this tournament last year, his fourth career top-10 at this venue.

Against a weaker field, Westwood’s elite ball-striking abilities could be what gets him over the top.

In the last 24 rounds at PGA National, he’s first in both total strokes gained and tee-to-green and second in ball striking.

In the last two tournaments, he’s combined to gain a stellar 20 shots on the field tee-to-green.

Stamina may be an issue, with the wily veteran competing for his fourth straight week.

His +2000 odds to win outright is double that of favourite Daniel Berger, making him the more intriguing option.

Past Five Winners of the Honda Classic

2020: Sungjae Im -6 (1 shot win)

2019: Keith Mitchell -9 (1 shot win)

2018: Justin Thomas -8 (playoff over Luke List)

2017: Rickie Fowler -12 (4 shot win)

2016: Adam Scott -9 (1 shot win)

FORE YOUR INFORMATION

Horse for this Course

Wyndham Clark +5000

In the last two years at this tournament, Wyndham Clark has had very solid results, with a T-7 and a T-11.

In 2019, he held the 54-hole lead before settling for that seventh-place tie.

In those two years, he’s first in total strokes gained of those competing, second in SG: short game and putting.

Three starts ago, he was T-8 at challenging Riviera and lost in a playoff earlier in the campaign at the Bermuda Championship.

He has missed the cut the last two weeks, which pushes his odds up higher than they would’ve had he come in really hot, but he’s definitely someone to consider.

Trending Down

Mackenzie Hughes +7000

It would be very easy to look at Mackenzie Hughes’ near miss last year and expect he could repeat that performance, with +7000 odds being very juicy.

It has been a rough go of it in 2021 for Hughes, however, as he’s missed two cuts in six starts, with T-19, T-32, T-41, T-44 being the other four events, leaving a lot to be desired.

Seeing how golf is a totally random sport and past experiences don’t necessarily point to a sign of things to come, he entered the 2020 Honda Classic with nothing better than a T-55 in his 12 previous starts, with nine missed cuts.

In his three previous Honda Classics, he missed a cut, and had pedestrian T-59 and T-66 showings.

In the last 50 rounds on tour, however, Hughes is 121st in strokes gained tee-to-green, 125th in ball striking, and 130th off the tee.

His short game has been impeccable, as he’s first in strokes gained in that category and third in putting.

Add it all up, and Hughes is one of the more streaky players on tour capable of contending or being way behind in the pack.