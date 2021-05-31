First Look At The Field: Betting odds for the Memorial Tournament

A week after he let the Charles Schwab Challenge slip through his fingers in favour of Jason Kokrak, Jordan Spieth and the world's best travel to Dublin, Ohio, for the Memorial Tournament.

Spieth finds himself in a tie for the second-shortest odds with three others to win this prestigious championship hosted by Jack Nicklaus.

Defending champion Jon Rahm, who won by three strokes over Ryan Palmer last year, has the shortest odds to become the first golfer since Tiger Woods in 2001 to win back-to-back Memorials.

The course is Muirfield Village, which annually plays host to many of the top players, and this year is no exception with seven of the top-10 golfers in the world rankings teeing it up.

Host Jack Nicklaus wanted a sterner test, so the course underwent a renovation last year and the track can play as much as 100 yards longer.

It already was challenging enough in 2020, with it being the first time in the last eight versions of this championship that the winning score was single digits under par.

Last year brought a unique circumstance for this venue, as it hosted PGA Tour events in back-to-back weeks, with the Workday Charity Open (won by Collin Morikawa), followed by the Memorial.

There are four Canadians teeing it up, with Corey Conners by far considered the best chance by oddsmakers at +2800 to get into the winner's circle for the second time.

Adam Hadwin, who finished T-8 at the Charles Schwab Challenge for his first top 10 in over two months, represents Canada's second best chance at +15000.

Nick Taylor and Mackenzie Hughes are both +25000 super long shots to add to their trophy cases.

Here's our first look at the field for the Memorial Tournament.

Betting Odds To Win 2021 Memorial Tournament – Top 15

Jon Rahm +1100

Jordan Spieth +1600

Bryson DeChambeau +1600

Rory McIlroy +1600

Justin Thomas +1600

Collin Morikawa +1800

Viktor Hovland +1800

Xander Schauffele +2000

Hideki Matsuyama +2200

Patrick Cantlay +2200

Tony Finau +2500

Corey Conners +2800

Patrick Reed +3300

Louis Oosthuizen +3300

Matt Fitzpatrick +3300

Viktor Hovland ready for big victory

Twenty-three-year-old Norwegian sensation Viktor Hovland has already won two PGA Tour events and he's on the cusp of breaking through for more titles to land in the upper echelon of the sport, if he's not there already.

The 2020 Puerto Rico Open and Mayakoba Classic champion has a pair of runner-ups this season and two third-place finishes in his last three starts.

In the last 24 rounds, Hovland has been phenomenal, ranking third in total strokes gained, fifth in both ball striking and SG: off-the-tee.

He's also 18th in putting and a respectable 28th in SG: short game, which has been his bugaboo in his short career.

The list of accolades go on and on for the impressive youngster, as he leads the tour in scoring average and is second in birdie average.

At last year's Workday Charity Open, he was strong, finding himself squarely in the hunt on Sunday before settling for a solo third-place showing.

At +1800 odds, you're getting him at better value than the top-five golfers on the board, as he appears ready to win a bigger championship to add to his two victories.

Past Five Winners of the Memorial Tournament

2020 Jon Rahm -9 (3 shot win)

2019 Patrick Cantlay -19 (2 shot win)

2018 Bryson DeChambeau -15 (playoff)

2017 Jason Dufner -13 (3 shot win)

2016 William McGirt -15 (playoff)

Fore Your Information

Trending Up

Charley Hoffman +5000

One golfer who continues to churn out solid results week in and week out is Charley Hoffman.

He's made 11 straight cuts, with nine of those showings resulting in a top-20 finish, including six in a row.

He finished runner-up at last month's Valero Texas Open and at last weekend's Charles Schwab Challenge he was T-3, his best showings in that span.

On the campaign, the four-time PGA Tour champion is fifth in strokes gained approaching the green.

In the last 24 overall rounds, Hoffman is second in both total strokes gained and tee-to-green, and is third in ball striking.

At last year's Workday Charity Open at this venue, he posted a respectable T-7 showing.

He's up against a stacked field so he may be in tough to win outright, but a top-5 or top-10 wager is certainly within the realm of possibilities given his remarkably consistent play of late.

Diamond in the Rough

Emiliano Grillo +6600

Another player sporting even longer odds than Hoffman is Emiliano Grillo, and he too has been playing strong golf.

At last week's Charles Schwab Challenge, he posted a T-8 finish, his third result inside the top-eight in his last six events.

The other finishes were a runner-up result at the RBC Heritage and T-6 at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

On the season, Grillo is third in greens in regulation percentage, 14th in scoring average and ninth in strokes gained approaching the green.

In his last 24 rounds, the Argentinian ranks third in SG: approach, sixth in ball striking and eighth in total strokes gained.

He's also had a pair of really strong Memorial Tournaments, placing T-9 in 2019 and T-11 in 2016.

Like Hoffman, a top-10 bet could be very worthwhile for a player that has flown under the radar but has been playing very well.