First Look At The Field: Betting odds for the Rocket Mortgage Classic

After Harris English won an epic eight-hole playoff over Kramer Hickok at the Travelers Championship on Sunday, the PGA Tour heads to Detroit for the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

We were high on English to prevail given his recent strong play, and he didn't disappoint with several clutch putts en route to his second win of the season.

Bryson DeChambeau, who finished T-19th at that event, returns as defending champion of the Rocket Mortgage Classic as the heavy favourite to go back-to-back.

He's not up against a plethora of tough competitors, as just five of the top-25 players in the world rankings are teeing it up.

Therefore, finding value is much more difficult, in particular for the top golfers who are playing.

This championship has only been contested twice, with unheralded Nate Lashley going from last man in the field in 2019 to victor, and then last year DeChambeau defeated Matthew Wolff by three strokes.

Going low is an absolute must for success at this relatively simple track, with 23-under and 25-under being the two winning scores the first two iterations.

In both cases, the cutline was at 5-under par, so a lot of birdies are required to compete on the weekend.

While there aren't a lot of current top players teeing it up, some major champions are making the trip to Detroit, including Jason Day, Bubba Watson and Phil Mickelson, who won the PGA Championship last month.

There are six Canadians participating, each considered a long shot to claim the trophy come Sunday evening.

Adam Hadwin, who finished tied for fourth at this event last year, represents Canada's best chance at +10000.

He's followed by Nick Taylor and Mackenzie Hughes, who are both listed at +15000 to claim the championship prize.

Roger Sloan is considered even more unlikely in the eyes of oddsmakers at +25000, with David Hearn and Michael Gligic both facing an uphill battle at +50000.

Here's our first look at the field for the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Betting Odds To Win 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic – Top 15

Bryson DeChambeau +750

Patrick Reed +1400

Hideki Matsuyama +1600

Webb Simpson +1800

Matthew Wolff +2500

Jason Kokrak +2500

Will Zalatoris +2500

Jason Day +2800

Joaquin Niemann +2800

Kevin Kisner +3300

Sungjae Im +3500

Bubba Watson +4000

Garrick Higgo +4000

Charley Hoffman +4500

Rickie Fowler +5000

Kevin Kisner eyes fourth victory

Up until last weekend, Kevin Kisner was having a miserable 2021, with zero top-10s in 14 starts.

Something clicked for him at the Travelers Championship, where he finished in a tie for fifth on the strength of a pair of beautiful rounds of 63.

He's also had success at this venue, having made the cut both times.

Last year was the highlight, as Kisner wound up in third place.

In his eight rounds at the Detroit Golf Club, he's 11th in ball striking, 12th in total strokes gained and 16th in SG: tee-to-green.

Kisner has long been known for wielding a great putter, and on the season he's 14th in strokes gained on the dance floor.

In the last 12 overall rounds, he's even better, in third place.

In order to contend this week, having a co-operative putter is essential in order to stack up the needed birdies.

Ideally, you'd be getting Kisner at longer odds than +3300, but with not many upper-echelon players competing, the odds for the bigger guns are lower than desired.

Given his track record and recent solid event in Connecticut, Kisner is most definitely someone to have an eye on.

Fore Your Information

Trending Up

Doc Redman +5500

Doc Redman is a golfer that has been on our radar for a while, and he came through, finishing in a tie for second two starts ago at the Palmetto Championship.

We were high on him for a top 5/10/20 bet against a weak field, much like he's facing this week.

He also likes this venue, having placed second in 2019.

In his two years at this course, the 2017 U.S. Amateur champion is third in total strokes gained and ninth in putting.

The 23-year-old has made his last five cuts, and is seventh in strokes gained: approach in the last 12 rounds.

He's been knocking on the door for that breakthrough victory, having that T-2, a pair of T-3's and a T-4 in the last year on the PGA Tour.

Given his success at this course, this could be the week he earns that maiden victory.

Diamond in the Rough

Beau Hossler +15000

Before his last two events, suggesting to bet on Beau Hossler would've been considered fool’s gold, since he hadn't done much of anything on the campaign.

A lot can change very quickly, and it has, leading to him having boom (and also bust) potential written all over him.

Like Redman, Hossler has had brushes with his first title, notably losing in a playoff to Ian Poulter at the 2018 Houston Open.

His last two tournaments have seen a rebirth in his game, as he's finished T-19 and T-10.

For those eight rounds, he's first in total strokes gained, second tee-to-green and fourth in ball striking.

Asking him to blitz the field, particularly at these long odds is probably a bridge too far, but hitting on top 10/20, and perhaps even top-5 wagers aren't entirely out of the question given his recent form