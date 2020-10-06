First Look At The Lines: Betting odds for the Shriners Hospitals For Children Open

After the PGA Tour failed to attract most of the big names over the last two weeks at the Corales Puntacana Championship and Sanderson Farms Championship, 10 of the top 25 players in the world will tee it up this week for the Shriners Hospitals For Children Open.

Tony Finau was on the entry list to compete in the tournament but had to withdraw after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Bryson DeChambeau opens as the favourite to win outright at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas following his dominant six-shot win at the U.S. Open last month.

Last week, Sergio Garcia surprisingly took home his 11th PGA Tour title in Mississippi where he opened the week with +4500 odds to win outright.

Low scores are mandatory in order to contend at this track, with every year of this tournament’s history featuring double-digit, under-par winning scores except for one.

In 2017, Patrick Cantlay won with a winning score of 9-under-par in a playoff.

Three Canadians are teeing it up, each of them considered a long shot to earn a victory.

Adam Hadwin has the shortest odds at +12500 to win his second tour title.

Nick Taylor follows him at +20000, followed by Graham Delaet as a huge darkhorse at +50000.

Here is our first look at the field for the Shriners Hospitals For Children Open.

Betting Odds To Win The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open – Top-15

Bryson DeChambeau +700

Webb Simpson +1200

Patrick Cantlay +1800

Collin Morikawa +2000

Hideki Matsuyama +2200

Matthew Wolff +2500

Harris English +2500

Scottie Scheffler +3000

Rickie Fowler +3300

Jason Day +3500

Sungjae Im +3500

Sergio Garcia +4000

Louis Oosthuizen +4000

Paul Casey +4000

Cameron Davis +5000

DeChambeau has had success on this track

It’s hardly a hot take to say that Bryson DeChambeau could very well be in the hunt to win come Sunday in Vegas.

That could potentially be a given because he destroyed the field by hitting mammoth drives en route to his first U.S. Open title at Winged Foot, his second win this season.

He’s also been fantastic at this venue as well, earning a victory in 2018.

The “Mad Scientist” has also posted T-4 and T-7 finishes during a scintillating three-year stretch at TPC Summerlin.

Majors aren’t won on Sundays. They are won with ball testing, hard work and preparation every day. Thanks to @bridgestonegolf for helping me get closer on every shot and on every day. #TOURBX pic.twitter.com/XHbZW3anzR — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) September 23, 2020

The main issue with going all-in on Bryson this week is simply that the odds are so short for any one golfer in a full field event.

Sporting +700 odds to take home yet another trophy makes it difficult to pull the trigger on Dechambeau, despite his otherworldly talents and his great track record on this course.

Past Five Winners of Shriners Hospitals For Children Open

2019: Kevin Na -23 (playoff)

2018: Bryson DeChambeau -21

2017: Patrick Cantlay -9 (playoff)

2016: Rod Pampling -20

2015:Smylie Kaufman -16

Cantlay is a horse for this course

A player that has much more enticing odds to add to his trophy case is Patrick Cantlay, and he has an even better history at this venue than DeChambeau.

Over the last three years, Cantlay earned his first PGA Tour victory here in 2017.

Then, in 2018, he finished as a runner-up, losing to DeChambeau by just a single stroke.

He very nearly tasted success yet again last year, where he eventually dropped a playoff to Kevin Na.

Cantlay hasn’t been as strong as he normally is of late, though it’s not like he’s been playing bad golf.

In his last six starts, Cantlay’s best finish is a tie for 12th.

However, in his last 26 times entering an event, Cantlay has failed to miss the weekend remarkably only once.

At +1800 odds, you’re getting tremendous value for a player that lives for this golf course.

Fore Your Information

Trending Up

Cameron Davis +5000

It feels inevitable that 25-year-old Australian Cameron Davis will break through into the winners circle sooner rather than later.

At last week’s Sanderson Farms Championship, he was a 54-hole co-leader before eventually finishing in a tie for sixth.

That’s been a part of a six-tournament stretch that Davis has made every cut, with T-36th being his worst showing.

Davis has made birdies in bunches, where he’s averaged five a round in the early 2020-21 season.

He’s played at this venue just once in his career, but that was a very respectable T-28 in 2018.

Given that he was just in the hunt last week, these odds are very intriguing.

Kristoffer Ventura +8000

Another player who has been knocking on the door of late has been Norwegian Kristoffer Ventura.

He entered the final round last week just one shot back of the lead, where he ended up in a tie for sixth.

In his last eight PGA Tour events, Ventura is acclimating himself well to the tour, making seven cuts in his first full season.

In five of those instances, he’s been inside the top 25.

His best two finishes were the T-6 at the Sanderson Farms and T-7 at the Safeway Open.

Cut in the same mould as Davis, Ventura could very well take home the trophy.

