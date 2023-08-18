Dontae Bull, the first overall pick in the 2023 CFL Draft, is set to make his first career start for the Ottawa Redblacks against the Montreal Alouettes at right tackle on Saturday, the team announced Friday.

🐂 is in



1st Overall #CFL Draft Pick OL, @belmontbulldog will be making his CFL debut tomorrow night vs the Alouettes.#ALLIN | @CFL pic.twitter.com/90j0BqIBfO — Ottawa REDBLACKS (@REDBLACKS) August 18, 2023

Bull, a 24-year-old native of Victoria, B.C., played five seasons for the Fresno State Bulldogs. In Bull's redshirt-freshman season, he played in seven games earning Fall Academic All-Mountain West Team honours.

In his 2020 junior season, the 6-foot-7, 230-pound anchor made four starts at left tackle and helped the Bulldogs set a school record for the most rushing yards in a game with 243 against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Running Rebels.

Bull started seven games at right tackle for the Bulldogs in 2022, though he suffered a season-ending injury against the University of Southern California.