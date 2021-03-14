Manoah shines as Blue Jays lose to Yankees

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Toronto prospect Alek Manoah pitched three innings of no-hit ball as the Blue Jays lost 5-1 to the New York Yankees in pre-season action on Sunday.

The 2019 first-round pick struck out seven in the start.

The right-handed Manoah hasn't allowed a run in five innings this spring.

Manoah started his pro career with the Blue Jays' single-A affiliate in Vancouver in 2019 before last year's minor-league season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Yankees scored all their runs in the top of the ninth on Sunday.

All five Yankees runs came against Blue Jays right-hander CJ Van Eyk, who didn't record an out.

Max McDowell's three-run double followed a pair of walks with the bases loaded for the Yankees.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s double in the second produced Toronto's only run.

Toronto had just two hits on the afternoon.

The Blue Jays (7-6-1) face the Detroit Tigers on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2021.