TORONTO (September 10, 2018) – Toronto sports fans have a new voice to wake up to weekday mornings as former Toronto Maple Leaf and Toronto native Carlo Colaiacovo joins Michael Landsberg for First Up with Landsberg and Colaiacovo on TSN 1050 Toronto, beginning today. Airing live weekdays from 6 – 10 a.m. ET, First Up with Landsberg and Colaiacovo informs and entertains listeners through a fast-paced show filled with the hottest stories happening in Toronto and beyond, all delivered through the duo’s distinctive perspectives. The show also continues to feature contributions from Darren Dreger, James Duthie, Bob McKenzie, Pierre McGuire, Steve Phillips, Buster Olney, and many more Insiders and Analysts.

“I’m excited to join my new team and talk sports in my hometown of Toronto every morning with Michael,” said Colaiacovo. “My background might be hockey, but I’m a sports fan through and through, and I can’t wait to get in the thick of it with Michael every morning.”

“The first day I worked with Carlo I knew that he would be an amazing addition to the station,” said Landsberg. “I of course knew he’d played 14 seasons in the NHL, so he would have a ton of stories. What surprised me, was his level of interest and knowledge in virtually every other sport. All of that, plus being a former Leaf, makes him a gift to me, the show, and the station.”

“When it came to naming a new co-host we wanted to ensure we were bringing our listeners a distinctive voice with a unique insider’s perspective, and Carlo checks those boxes as the perfect pairing alongside Michael,” said Jeff MacDonald, Program Director, TSN 1050 Toronto. “Carlo’s experience in the NHL and with the Leafs allows him to take listeners behind-the-scenes and provide a one-of-a kind take on the sports news of the day.”

Colaiacovo was born and raised in Toronto and appeared as a guest co-host on LANDSBERG IN THE MORNING throughout the summer. The former Toronto Maple Leafs first-round draft pick spent 14 years in the NHL as a defenseman with the Leafs, St. Louis Blues, Detroit Red Wings, Philadelphia Flyers, and Buffalo Sabres.

TSN 1050 Weekday Lineup

6 a.m. – 10 a.m.: First Up with Landsberg and Colaiacovo

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.: LEAFS LUNCH with host Andi Petrillo

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.: The Scott MacArthur Show

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.: OVERDRIVE with Hayes, Noodles, and O-Dog