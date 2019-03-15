As the NCAA men’s basketball conference tournaments continue on Friday ahead of Selection Sunday on St. Patrick’s Day, TSN has five games on the docket that feature players from Canada.

Here’s what you need to know about today’s slate of games.

Matchup: Florida (18-14) vs. No. 9 LSU (26-5) - SEC Tournament quarterfinals

Time: 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT on TSN1 & TSN4

Canadian(s): Andrew Nembhard (Freshman G , Florida, from Aurora, Ont.)

Today’s matchup marks the third time the two schools have met this season, with both prior contests being tight ones. Florida took the first match, but suffered a one-point loss in the rematch. Nembhard has averaged a respectable 7.9 points per game this season and leads his squad in assists at (5.2). On the other side, LSU, which ranks ninth nationally, will be without its head coach Will Wade, who was suspended by the school last Friday after reports surfaced about his involvement in the college basketball recruiting scandal that has already seen three individuals receive prison sentences.

Matchup: Iowa State (21-11) vs. No. 15 Kansas State (25-7) - Big 12 Tournament semifinals

Time: 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT on TSN5

Canadian(s): Marial Shayok (Senior G , Iowa State, from Ottawa, Ont.)

Lindell Wigginton (Sophmore G , Iowa State, from Dartmouth, N.S.)

Coming into today’s game, the two schools have split their season series. Iowa State suffered a one-point loss in the first outing, but won the second meeting by double digits. Shayok (18.7) and Wigginton (13.4) are the first and second-leading scorers on the team, respectively. Kansas State enters the game on a four-game win streak.

Matchup: No. 12 Florida State (26-6) vs. No. 2 Virginia (29-2) - ACC Tournament semifinals

Time: 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT on TSN1

Canadian(s): Mfiondu Kabengele (Sophomore F, Florida State, from Burlington, Ont.)

Florida State reached the semis after coming away with a dramatic win over Canadian Nickeil Alexander-Walker and No. 16 Virginia Tech, thanks to Terance Mann’s successful off-balance runner with 1.8 seconds left in overtime. Florida State will likely have to bring their A-game to beat Virginia. The Cavaliers handed the Seminoles a double-digit loss in their lone previous match, and experience is on Virginia’s side, too. It has been in the semifinals of the tournament five of the last six years and won the entire thing a year ago. Kabengele, who leads Florida State in scoring (13.1) and is its second-leading rebounder (5.7), figures to be a big factor in the game.

Matchup: No. 5 Duke (27-5) vs. No. 3 North Carolina (27-5) - ACC Tournament semifinals

Time: 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT on TSN5

Canadian(s): R.J. Barrett (Freshman F, Duke, from Mississauga, Ont.)

Duke dropped both prior contests this season versus North Carolina, but things are much different this time around now that Zion Williamson is healthy. The superstar freshman played less than a minute in the first game between the schools after infamously spraining his knee, and was still sidelined for the rematch. Williamson’s return also frees up more shorts for Barrett, who leads the team in scoring at 23.4 points per game. North Carolina, however, comes into today’s action riding an eight-game win streak.