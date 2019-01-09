Now that we’re halfway through the NBA season, talk is starting to heat up about who should be in the running for the league’s major individual awards.

Here are five candidates who have emerged as contenders to take home the crown as the league’s most valuable player at the end of the year.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks – The Bucks currently sit second in the NBA with a record of 28-11 and Antetokounmpo is a huge part of that. His points per game average is at 26.6, which is 11.5 points better than his next closest teammate. Antetokounmpo’s stat line has him shooting at 58 percent to go with 12.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks. Antetokounmpo dominates the paint, unlike any other player currently in the league as he leads the NBA in points in the paint per game with 17.8 and is shooting 69 per cent from there.

James Harden, Houston Rockets – The defending MVP has been on an historic streak. Harden scored 40 or more points in five straight games and has two 50+ point games this season. He has dragged the Rockets from the bottom of the standings to fifth in the West behind the Clippers. Harden has a league-leading 33.7 PPG, more than four points ahead of the league’s second leading scorer in the Warriors’ Steph Curry. He is also averaging 8.5 assists and almost six rebounds per night. Harden is doing all of this without point guard Chris Paul, who is out with a hamstring injury.

Kawhi Leonard, Toronto Raptors – The Raptors are sitting at the top of the league standings with a 31-12 record. Coming off a quad injury that robbed him from playing most of last season, Leonard has silenced any doubts about his health this year. His 27.3 PPG is a career high and is the best on the Raps by a mile, with the second best PPG coming from Serge Ibaka at 16.1. He is also rebounding at 7.8 RPG. A two-time NBA defensive player of the year, Leonard has made his impact at both ends of the floor for the league-leading Raptors.

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers – LeBron is doing what he has done his entire career, which is elevate his teams to the next level. The Lakers won 35 games all of last season but with LeBron they have a respectable 22-19 record and are sixth in the Western Conference. In the seven games LeBron missed with a groin injury, the Lakers went just 2-5. His 27.3 PPG and 8.3 RPG pace the Lakers.

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets – Jokic is a bit of a wild card pick, but the Denver Nuggets sit at the top of a tough Western Conference at 27-12 with the big Serbian centre leading the way. He is averaging 19.2 points per game and averaging 10.1 rebounds per games, while shooting at 50.3 percent from the field. Jokic is one of only two players averaging at least 18 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, with the other being the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Russell Westbrook.