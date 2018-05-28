TSN.ca continues its look ahead to next month's FIFA World Cup in Russia, turning the spotlight today on five goalkeepers to keep an eye on when the tournament kicks off on June 14. Each one of these men will be the last line of defence for a team that expects to becelebrating when the tournament ends in Moscow.



Manuel Neuer (Germany)

Club: Bayern Munich

Age: 27

World Cup Experience: 2010 (South Africa), 2014 (Germany)

There is absolutely no doubting the pedigree of Bayern Munich and Germany’s number one keeper Manuel Neuer.

The 32-year-old has a laundry list of accomplishments both at the club and international level.

He helped Bayern Munich capture the Champions League and Club World Cup titles in 2013. Neuer was also a member of the Bundesliga winning squads from 2013-2017, as Bayern Munich collected five consecutive trophies.

Neuer also made his mark in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil when he was awarded the Golden Gloves as the tournament’s best goalkeeper on his way to helping Germany defeat Argentina in the championship game.

The only real question is whether the world’s prototypical “sweeper-keeper” is going to be healthy enough to participate in the 2018 tournament in the first place.

Neuer suffered a hairline fracture in his left foot in September, underwent surgery immediately after and missed the remainder of the season as Bayern Munich went on to win a sixth straight title.

Early in training camp for the World Cup, Germany head coach Joachim Low was encouraged by what he was seeing from his captain and incumbent number one keeper.

“He has to complete the training and show that he has no problems at all,” said Low. “He has trained quite normally with Bayern Munich, he is also fully integrated with us and can fully tolerate all exercises.”

“We see each other day-to-day and talk to each other. If he feels he can perform at 100 per cent, then he can be in Russia. If not, we have to speak in a different direction. As of today, he has no problems at all, even at the highest intensity such as jumps and so on. It looks very good at the moment.”

It would be both a huge blow to Germany and to fans of the tournament if Neuer wasn’t able to participate in the festivities. If he isn’t able to go, Marc-André ter Stegen, who plies his trade at Barcelona, will be a very capable replacement.

Hopefully the 32-year-old will pass all fitness tests and be ready to perform at his best for Germany.



David de Gea (Spain)

Club: Manchester United

Age: 27

World Cup Experience: 2014 (Germany) - DNP

With Iker Casillas displaced and Pepe Reina as the third choice, Manchester United’s number one keeper David de Gea will have his chance to shine in goal for Spain.

The elite shot stopper has made his mark for the Red Devils since joining the team in 2011, so much so that Real Madrid has already tried to pry the Spaniard out of Old Trafford, to no avail.

De Gea was a key part of Manchester United’s 2012-13 Premier League winning season, keeping 11 clean sheets as his side cruised to an 11-point advantage at the top of the table over Manchester City.

He also helped them capture the 2017 Europa League title over Ajax, earning their way back into the Champions League.

De Gea has been named to the PFA’s Team of the Year five times or every year except once since the 2012-13 season.

Internationally, he finally claimed the net for Spain at the Euro 2016 tournament as his country entered as the defending champions. They were eliminated in the Round of 16 by Italy.

Heading into the World Cup, de Gea is very happy with how his team and their prospects of bringing home the title are shaping up.

"We've got a strong squad and there's a lot of ambition there,” de Gea told Sky Sports in May. “We had a great qualifying campaign, but now it's the nice bit, the final stages of the tournament. We've got to go there and try and play our own style of football, try and get victories in the group stage and then go game-by-game.”



Alisson Becker (Brazil)

Club: Roma

Age: 25

World Cup Experience: None

It’s possible you’ve never seen the man play, but it’s impossible that you’ve never heard the name. If your club is in need of a top-choice keeper, Alisson is the player they are currently targeting and the 25-year-old is in demand for a reason.

In 34 league games this season for Roma, Alisson posted 15 clean sheets. He also carried that success into the Champions League where he added five more over 11 games as Roma went out to eventual runners up Liverpool in the semifinals.

The 6’4’’ keeper isn’t only just a shot stopper but is also a ball distributor, and is counted on to play both roles for club and country.

Alisson has been the first choice keeper for Brazil throughout their qualifying campaign for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, featuring both under old coach Dunga at the beginning of qualification and also keeping his spot when current coach Tite took over in June 2016.

The only question for the young keeper is if he can hold off an even younger one, Manchester City’s number one Ederson Moraes for the starting spot in Brazil’s net.

Brazil’s goaltending coach Taffarel has already let it be known which he he’s leaning.

“I'm sorry Ederson, Guardiola has an ace on his team, but he found Alisson on the way,” Taffarel told CopaDoMundo. “At the moment (Alisson) is the Pele of Goalkeepers."

It would be tough to see the Pele of goalkeepers not at least start the tournament as the number one choice.



Thibaut Courtois (Belgium)

Club: Chelsea

Age: 26

World Cup Experience: 2014 (Germany)

If you picked Belgium to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup, don’t worry, you aren’t alone.

If you are part of that aforementioned group, Belgium’s number one keeper Thibaut Courtois is going to be a key part of making that selection into a winner and he’s got both the accomplishments and the skills to make you believe that he can help his county live up to the hype.

Courtois is considered more of a shot stopper than a distributor, but tends to constantly put himself in the proper position to make saves with his hands and in the air.

The Belgian captured both the Europa League and La Liga title while on loan with Athletico Madrid before returning to London to win the League Cup and Premier League title for Chelsea.

In 2011 he because the youngest keeper ever to start for Belgium when they faced France at the Stade de France.

He continued his international success by playing every minute to help his side into the 2014 World Cup. They were eliminated in the quarterfinals by Argentina, who would go on to be the runners up at the tournament in Brazil.

Courtois dealt with an injury towards the end of the Premier League season but his appearance in Chelsea’s FA Cup final victory quelled any concern about his fitness for this summer’s tournament.



Hugo Lloris (France)

Club: Tottenham

Age: 31

World Cup Experience: 2010 (South Africa), 2014 (Germany)

Captain since 2012, Hugo Lloris will backstop arguably the most talented team in the tournament and if Belgium are the trendy pick, France are well established among the favourites.

Another player considered to be in the line of “sweeper-keepers” Lloris is known as a keeper that can make saves but also come off his line when needed to help with the defensive duties.

Lloris helped France reach the final of Euro 2016 where they were defeated in extra-time by Portugal on home soil.

He has been a mainstay for Les Bleus, with 96 international caps and with two friendlies prior to the Group Stage of the World Cup he could surpass the 100 game mark by the end of the competition.

“I talk a lot, very well of him, the keeper with us their job is to be focused with us for 90 minutes, but to also help the team because our defensive line is higher,” Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino told The Daily Mail about his keeper Lloris. “We demand a lot from the keeper and we are so happy with all, I think we have great keepers. Hugo is one of the best.”

Expectations will be high for France to make a deep run and possibly even play for the title at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15 and Lloris will be one of the key men to decide if they achieve their potential or fall short.