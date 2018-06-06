Alright, let’s preface this piece with something quite evident – the idea of best goals ever is something entirely subjective and any roundup of great goals is sure to be hotly debated. That’s why we’re not even going to bother calling this “Top Five goals at the World Cup” because they might not be. You might think of five goals prettier or more creative than this and you could very well be right.

So then, here are five great goals at the World Cup. Another note – it’s a foolish exercise to list great goals without showing them to you. As such, you’re not going to find anything on this list prior to 1958. Anyway, let’s go.

Anatomy of a Goal: Cahill's stunning volley After Arjen Robben put the Dutch ahead of Australia, Tim Cahill delivered one of the most stunning goals of the 2014 FIFA World Cup™ as he hammered a beautiful volley from just inside the 18-yard box.

Tim Cahill, Australia vs. Netherlands (2014) – Let’s start off with the most recent goal on this list. Instead of Robin van Persie’s diving header from a sublime Daley Blind cross against Spain that you have seen approximately one million times in the past four years, we’ll look at another goal involving the Oranje, but this one was scored against them.

Tim Cahill, at 38, is going to be part of the Socceroos side in Russia (and one of the oldest players in the tournament), yet it’s unlikely that the former Everton man is going to score anything as pretty as the goal he did in Brazil. The goal in question came in a game Australia ultimately lost (in fact, Australia went 0-3 and finished dead last in Group B), but Cahill’s goal was an all-time great.

In the 20th minute, Arjen Robben opened the scoring for the Dutch after a beautiful solo run and a shot swept past Mathew Ryan, who was leaning the wrong way. That 1-0 lead would only last for seconds. With the only the third touch from the restart, Cahill would tie the game.

From the restart, Ryan McGowan launched a high and arcing cross just inside of the Dutch area. Cahill tracked the ball, slipped inside Stefan de Vrij and connected with his weaker left foot before the ball touched the ground. Cahill’s volley rocketed past ‘keeper Jasper Cillessen, off the inside of the crossbar and into the net, capping off a furious 90 seconds of football.

Anatomy of a Goal: Pelé juggles past Sweden in 1958 In 1958, a 17-year-old Pelé burst onto the world scene and in the 55th minute of the final against Sweden Pelé scored a incredible goal.

Pele, Brazil vs. Sweden (1958) – Romario. Rivaldo. Ronaldinho. Brazilian soccer has produced a number of mononym footballing sensations over the years, but none has reached the renown or acclaim of Pele. Widely considered the finest footballer to ever lace up a pair of boots, Pele emerged on the international stage as a 17-year-old at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden.

Finishing atop their group, Pele’s goal lifted the Selecao over Wales to a 1-0 win in the quarterfinals. He then followed that up with a hat trick in the semifinals in a 5-2 demolition of France. In the World Cup Final, the Brazilians found themselves up against the host Swedes.

Sweden opened the scoring, but Brazil took a 2-1 lead into the second half thanks to a brace from Vava. Pele would then take over in the second half to capture all of the day’s plaudits.

Ten minutes into the half, Pele scored a wonder goal.

Inside the Swedish area and with his back to goal, Pele boxed out defender Sigge Parling and chested down a pass. Spinning away from Parling, Pele dinked the ball over the head of central defender Bengt Gustavsson. As Pele attempted to evade Gustavsson, the defender got his boot up and into the Brazilian’s thigh, which likely would have resulted in a penalty and even a sending off. Undeterred, Pele got by Gustavsson, waited for the ball to come down and hammered a skipping shot past keeper Kalle Svensson.

Pele would add a second in stoppage en route to a 5-2 Brazil win and the first of two straight World Cup triumphs.

Anatomy of a Goal: Forlan's volley stifles Neuer Diego Forlan captured the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player at the 2010 FIFA World Cup™ and he ended his wonderful run with a stunning volley against arguably the best goalkeeper in the world, Manuel Neuer.

Diego Forlan, Uruguay vs. Germany (2010) – Believe it or not, Diego Forlan is still an active player in 2018 at the age of 38. Long after his short, but memorable run with Manchester United, a Pichichi with Villarreal and a Europa League title with Atletico, Forlan is currently a member of Hong Kong Premier League side Kitchee.

Capped 112 times by Uruguay, Forlan’s best international spell came during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa in which Forlan shared the Golden Boot with Thomas Muller, Wesley Sneijder and David Villa with a five-goal tournament. Forlan managed some key goals, too, including a brace against the host South Africans in the group stage and one in the quarterfinals against Ghana (as well as one in penalties).

His finest goal was a bit of a silver lining as it came in the game that no team really wants to find itself in – the third-place game. Though Forlan also scored in the semifinals against the Netherlands, Uruguay fell 3-2 to the Dutch and met Germany in the consolation final.

With the game tied 1-1 on goals from Muller and Edinson Cavani, Forlan put La Celeste ahead in the 51st.

As Germany attempted to break forward, Uruguay defender Egidio Arevalo intercepted an errant pass to start La Celeste’s counter. After a quick one-two with Maxi Pereira, Arevalo sprinted down the right side of the area. With the German backline expecting Uruguay to flood the box, they dropped back, leaving space for Arevalo to find Forlan at the edge of the area. Using Per Mertesacker as cover, Forlan struck a right-footed volley that bounced off the ground and into the top corner with Manuel Neuer frozen and helpless.

Die Mannschaft would get the last laugh, though. Goals from Marcell Jansen and Sami Khedira overturned the 2-1 deficit for a 3-2 Germany victory. So not only did Uruguay have to play in the game that nobody wants to, but they lost it to boot.

Anatomy of a Goal: Suker's golden strike Croatia's Davor Suker took home the Golden Boot at the 1998 FIFA World Cup™ and his superb goal against Germany was the best of them all. Take a closer look at how the goal came to be.

Davor Suker, Croatia vs. Germany (1998) – Davor Suker remains one of the great figures of Croatian football, despite some unpleasantness in recent years as head of the Croatian Football Federation.

A prolific striker in his day, Suker appeared for Yugoslavia at the 1988 Seoul Summer Olympics, had a notable run with Sevilla and was a Champions League winner with Real Madrid. Suker was with the Croatian team from its official naissance in 1992 and was a member of the upstart side that advanced to the quarterfinals of Euro ‘96 in England. But the best was yet to come for Croatia’s “Golden Generation” two years later in France with Suker leading the way.

Croatia emerged from the group stage with Suker as its star. The then-30-year-old Suker scored against Jamaica and then bagged the winner in a game against Japan, with Croatia finishing as runners up in Group H behind Argentina. It was a Suker penalty in first-half stoppage that lifted Croatia over Romania in the Round of 16 to set up a quarterfinals date with Jürgen Klinsmann, Lothar Matthaus and the rest of the juggernaut Germans.

With the Germans heavily favoured in the tie, like they did for much of the 1998 World Cup, the Croatians flipped the script. A goal from Robert Jarni in first-half stoppage took Croatia to the break with a surprise 1-0 lead. Then, with 10 minutes remaining, Goran Vlaovic doubled the advantage to set Germany reeling. Croatia would put the game to bed with a sublime piece of skill from Suker.

After Jens Jeremies conceded a free kick near midfield, Suker started to break towards the German area with Croatia midfielder Aljosa Asanovic still standing over the dead ball. With Suker calling for the delivery, defender Igor Stimac ran forward towards the box, raising the dander of the German defenders and leaving Suker with space.

After making sure he stayed onside for the delivery, Suker gained possession insider the area as Stimac headed down Asanovic’s cross. Suker made a diagonal run and skipped past Ulf Kirsten. With Suker heading towards goal, defender Jorg Heinrich attempted to get back and dispossess the Croatian striker, but Suker cut back inside and shot through the legs of German keeper Andreas Kopke to put the game on ice.

While Croatia would go on to fall to eventual champions France in the semis, they would beat the Netherlands 2-1 in the third-place game in which – guess who – Suker scored the winner to finish the tournament on six goals to claim the Golden Boot.

Anatomy of a Goal: Al-Owairan dribbles 70-yards for stunner Saudi Arabia's Said Al-Owairan scored one of the best goals of the 1994 FIFA World Cup™ against Belgium. Just a few minutes into the game at Washington’s RFK Stadium, Al-Owairan picked up a pass in his own half and proceeded to dribble almost 70 yards before scoring the now iconic goal.

Saeed Al-Owairan, Saudi Arabia vs. Belgium (1994) – Saeed Al-Owairan had a lengthy pro career, making 598 appearances for Saudi Professional League club Al-Shabab over 14 seasons, scoring 238 times, but it’s doubtful that any was as pretty as the one he scored at the 1994 World Cup in Washington, DC.

In their first ever World Cup, Saudi Arabia found itself drawn in a difficult group with the Netherlands, Morocco and Belgium. Now, keep in mind that this was the last World Cup under the 24-team format, meaning that a third-place finish in your group could be enough to advance as four of the six third-place teams would advance to the knockout stage. After a loss to Argentina and a win over Morocco, the Saudis knew they needed a single point from their final group-stage match against the Belgians at RFK. Al-Owairan was determined to give it to them and he didn’t waste any time doing so.

In the fourth minute, Belgium moved forward through Franky Van der Elst. The midfielder looked for Belgium’s No. 10 Enzo Scifo and sent a pass his way. Scifo had space to operate towards the Saudi area, but he began his move before his secured the pass and it skipped away from him. Intercepted by Saudi defender Mohamed Abdul Jawad, the Saudi counterattack was on as Jawad sprung Al-Owairan.

Bursting through the midfield, Al-Owairan immediately rushed past two Belgian players. Defender Dirk Medved appeared to have Al-Owairan dispossessed with his challenge from behind, but he was only momentarily deterred, maintaining possession and getting by another Red Devils defender. Heading towards the area, Al-Owairan had only Rudi Smidts in between him and a shot on goal, but Smidts had his back to the player and would be forced to guess which way Al-Owairan would break. As Smidts turned back around, it was too late as Al-Owairan cut inside. Sliding, Al-Owairan scuffed a shot through the legs of the onrushing ‘keeper, Michel Preud’homme, to give Saudi Arabia a 1-0 lead and complete an outstanding individual effort.

The goal turned out to be the only marker of the game and it secured the points needed to take Saudi Arabia to the knockout round. Ultimately, Saudi Arabia would fall to Sweden 3-1 in the Round of 16, but it would be a magical moment that Al-Owairan would never forget.

"It was the best goal I ever scored in my life," Owairan said afterwards. "I scored it for every Saudi person in the world, for every Arab."