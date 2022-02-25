Since the arrival of David Beckham in 2007 flipped the script on Major League Soccer with the creation of the Designated Player rule that allowed teams to sign marquee players outside of the salary cap, the league’s teams have used DPs to varying degrees of success.

Robbie Keane, Sebastian Giovinco and Miguel Almiron helped their respective teams win MLS Cups. Jermain Defoe, Wayne Rooney and Denilson sold some jerseys, but did little to move the needle on the pitch. With only three DP spots on a team’s roster, MLS clubs must be judicious in their usage of them and know that swinging for the fences is just as likely to end up with a strikeout as it is a home run.

The 2022 season brings with it 19 new DPs to MLS. Let’s look at some of the notable arrivals.

--

Carlos Salcedo, Toronto FC – It’s no secret that defending was one of Toronto FC’s biggest issues during last year’s horrendous campaign. Only FC Cincinnati conceded more goals (74) than TFC’s 66 in 2021. The arrival of the experienced Carlos Salcedo helps kill two birds with one stone. Not only will the 28-year-old Mexico centre-back shore up a leaky backline, but it also helps the Reds move on from the disappointing Yeferson Soteldo experiment. TFC shipped the diminutive Venezuela midfielder to Tigres in a swap deal for Salcedo. Soteldo just wasn’t a great fit at Toronto FC. Signed as a Designated Player from Brazilian side Santos, Soteldo ended up with only three goals in 24 league appearances in 2021. While TFC won’t be sad to see Soteldo go, the feeling is, uh, mutual. “Playing for Tigres is like a personal revenge for me after giving away a year of my career in Major League Soccer,” Soteldo said last week. “So here I am, I came to compete, and I hope to reach the level I had prior to joining Toronto.” For Salcedo, this marks a return to MLS. After time spent in both the Chivas and Tigres academies, Salcedo joined the Real Salt Lake academy in 2012 and made his professional debut for the team in 2013. He headed back to Chivas for three seasons in 2015 before three seasons in Europe with Fiorentina and Eintracht Frankfurt. Salcedo spent the past four years with Tigres, winning the Clausura in 2019 and the CONCACAF Champions League in 2020. Internationally, Salcedo has been capped 48 times by El Tri and was a member of their 2019 Gold Cup-winning squad. There is a sense that TFC’s campaign won’t truly get off the ground until the arrival of Lorenzo Insigne in July, but there’s a lot of football to be played before then and it’s imperative that Salcedo and the rest of the Reds lay the foundation for a run at a playoff spot in the opening months of the season.

--

Xherdan Shaqiri, Chicago Fire – The Chicago Fire have not won a playoff game since 2009. While they’ve made the playoffs twice since then, the team has essentially been a non-factor in MLS over the past several years and that’s unacceptable for a team with a fan base the size of the Fire’s. Things might be about to change for the Fire, though, with an aggressive offseason that has seen the arrivals of two new Designated Players in 21-year-old Mexico winger Jairo Torres from Atlas and veteran Switzerland winger Xherdan Shaqiri from Lyon. The 30-year-old Shaqiri is a serial winner. During his years in Europe, Shaqiri has won three Swiss Super League titles with Basel, three Bundesliga titles and a pair of DFB-Pokal crowns with Bayern Munich and helped to end Liverpool’s 30-year league title drought with the 2020 Premier League title. He’s also won a pair of Champions League titles, in 2013 with Bayern and in 2019 with the Reds. In bringing in Torres and Shaqiri, the Fire have opted for the more recent trend in MLS where teams have selected their DPs based on what they can offer, rather than the name on the back of their shirts. That’s not meant as disrespect to some of the older DPs who have come to the league and starred like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but it’s hard not to view the likes of Steven Gerrard, Wayne Rooney and one of the Fire’s previous DPs in Bastian Schweinsteiger coming to MLS for one more giant payday and not to win trophies. At 30, the Fire believes that Shaqiri has plenty left to offer. On top of the two new DPs, the Fire have also brought in Poland striker Kacper Przybylko in a trade with the Philadelphia Union, as well as experienced German defender Rafael Czichos from Koln. While depth might be an issue as the season progresses, there’s reason to believe that the Fire can march towards the playoffs in 2022.

--

Douglas Costa, LA Galaxy – The Galaxy have never failed to be splashy when it comes to the designated players the team brings into town. Beckham, Steven Gerrard, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the dos Santos brothers, Jonathan and Giovani, have all plied their trade in Carson, Calif. Joining Paris Saint-Germain youth product Kevin Cabral and former Manchester United striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez as a DP with the Galaxy this season is Brazil winger Douglas Costa. On loan from Juventus, the 31-year-old Costa has much to prove in a World Cup year where a trip to Qatar with the Selecao might be out of reach. An 11-time league champion at Juve, Bayern Munich and Shakhtar Donetsk, Costa’s career has been in flux for the past several seasons and a stint in MLS might be the kind of reset he needs. After a successful loan spell at the Bianconeri in 2017-2018, Juve made Costa’s move from Bayern permanent the following season, but three managers in three seasons (Max Allegri, Maurizio Sarri and Andrea Pirlo) saw Costa’s usage vacillate wildly. He returned to Bayern on loan at the beginning of 2021 and then spent last season back in Brazil with Gremio, the team whose academy he came up in and with whom he made his professional debut, where he cut a rather pedestrian figure. The chance for Costa to succeed with the Galaxy is obvious, provided that he can find some rapport with Cabral and Chicharito. Should that trio click, it could prove to be a menace to defences across Major League Soccer. Of course, whether the Galaxy can score more goals than they concede is another matter altogether…

--

Luquinhas, New York Red Bulls – Sticking with Brazilian attacking talent, we turn our focus to the New York Red Bulls. In its years as the only New York-based team (well, New Jersey-based, if we’re being accurate), the Red Bulls frequently opted for eye-catching signings when it came to landing designated players to varying degrees of success. The likes of Thierry Henry, Rafa Marquez, Juan Pablo Angel and Tim Cahill have suited up for the Red Bulls as DPs. With an MLS Cup still proving to be elusive, last season’s league championship for rivals New York City FC in just their sixth season in MLS was a bit of an eye-opener for NYRB. With an offence in flux following the trade of Brian White to the Vancouver Whitecaps last summer, the team has added Luquinhas from Polish Ekstraklasa side Legia Warsaw as a DP. The 25-year-old Ceilandia native has signed a three-year deal at Red Bulls Arena. Pacey, but not a goal-scoring threat himself, Luquinhas offers some flexibility as to where Gerhard Struber can employ him with the player capable of operating as both a winger or more of a No. 10. In that latter role, Luquinhas earned himself the Ekstraklasa Midfielder of the Year Award for 2019-2020. Luquinhas will likely play in behind the team’s other DP in former Poland under-21 striker Patryk Klimala, signed last spring from Celtic. One of seven teams last season who were unable to reach the 40-goal plateau, the Red Bulls hope Luquinhas can help kickstart this offence and return to the team to the playoffs for the first time in four seasons.

--

Facundo Torres, Orlando City – Following in the footsteps of players like Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro and Los Angeles FC forward Diego Rossi (now on loan at Fenerbahce), Orlando City hopes to strike gold with another Uruguayan attacking talent in Facundo Torres. Only 21 and having already been capped 10 times by La Celeste, it’s easy to see why the Lions are excited about Torres’s potential and paid a club-record $9 million ($7.5 million plus add-ons) for his services from Peñarol. And Torres is excited to be there, too. “One thing I really believe in is the project they’ve got going on here,” Torres told MLSSoccer.com. “From the very onset it was the confidence that they had in me and that was very important for not only me, but my family – to be at a club that valued me, that saw me in an important role and had the confidence in me to come here and be an important factor in the team.” Last season, Torres helped Peñarol to a Primeira Division title, scoring five goals in 19 league appearances in 2021. There could be growing pains for both Torres and the Lions’ attack as whole with several key departures and new faces in their place. Gone are USMNT striker Daryl Dike, who joined West Brom on a permanent after starring on loan at Championship side Barnsley in the second half of last season, former United winger Nani, who returned to Europe at Serie A strugglers Venezia, and Chris Mueller, who also headed to Europe with Hibernian of the Scottish Premiership. That trio accounted for 23 of Orlando City’s 50 goals last season. Along with Torres, Austria international striker Ercan Kara comes aboard to help offset the goal-scoring loss.