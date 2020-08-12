Five OTs: Bolts outlast Jackets in August Epoch for the record books It took the Tampa Bay Lightning slightly more than six and a half games – two and a half on Tuesday, plus the four from their epic collapse last season – but they finally broke the Columbus Blue Jackets and it was the stuff of legend, Frank Seravalli writes.

Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

Before the puck dropped on the first overtime, Jon Cooper said he peeked his head into the nearby Boston Bruins’ coaches’ office and offered a bold prediction: “Well, we’re either going to end it early or go long.”

Four intermissions later, the Bruins and Hurricanes were packing their bags.

Their Game 1 that was set to follow was postponed to Wednesday as part of the scheduling carnage after the first game on the day’s slate went a tad long.

Ninety minutes and twenty seven seconds of bonus hockey long.

By the time Brayden Point whipped a wrister over Joonas Korpisalo’s shoulder to end the second-longest game in the NHL’s modern era midway through the fifth overtime, etching his name into Tampa Bay Lightning lore, more than six hours and 13 minutes had elapsed.

Almost as long as the New York Rangers’ stay in the Toronto bubble.

“Finally, one goes in,” Point said. “That’s the emotion.”

It took the Lightning slightly more than six and a half games - two and a half on Tuesday, plus the four from their epic collapse last season - but Tampa Bay finally broke the Columbus Blue Jackets. It was the stuff of legend, six hours of tank-emptying effort that everyone can point to as proof of why the Stanley Cup is the toughest trophy to win in sport.

“You know, the one sad thing about tonight is that the game and the effort, the two teams’ effort that we witnessed tonight, that there was actually no one in the building to witness it,” Cooper said. “Pretty euphoric time for us.”

Nearly eight full periods of work might have only delivered a scant one-game lead in this best-of-seven first-round series, but it felt like so much more than that. It felt like the type of win - which featured a relentless, all-out assault on Korpisalo for long stretches - that propels a team on to immortality.

When asked what he’ll remember from the August Epoch, the Lightning coach deadpanned: “How cold my feet were.”

It wasn’t the records that fell, the scene of gassed players receiving fluids intravenously in-between periods, or the battle of attrition on the ice. It was his team’s mindset.

“To be eight periods of hockey in and still be able to make the plays they were making was remarkable,” Cooper said.

“If there’s any [area] that this team has grown, it’s sticking to the program. Their bodies were seizing up ... and they were trying to keep their mental focus.”

The story will be little more than a footnote in history for the Blue Jackets.

Two days after shutting out the Toronto Maple Leafs in an elimination game, Korpisalo set a Stanley Cup playoff record for most saves (85) in a single game, breaking Kelly Hrudey’s 32-year-old mark by 12 saves. Point’s closed-eye prayer - a shot he admitted he wasn’t aiming on - was Tampa Bay’s only one in 10:27 of the fifth overtime.

The Blue Jackets were outshot, 88-63, and that’s not a misprint.

“The game becomes a little bit of who blinks first - and neither team was,” Cooper said.

It was Columbus’ fourth game in six days, too. Something tells us that when John Tortorella said before the Leafs’ play-in series that Seth Jones could “play forever,” that Tuesday wasn’t actually what he had in mind.

Jones logged an NHL record 65:06 in ice time, controlling the pace with his effortless skating. He forcefully criticized the officiating, specifically the non-call on Cam Atkinson’s breakaway attempt shortly before Point’s game-winner, saying it was “suspect” all game. But Jones’ game was almost as impressive as how fresh he looked after it.

“He’s a horse,” Tortorella said. “He could keep going if we were still playing.”

Jones said Game 1 was “why we go through the conditioning we do in camp ... to [play] to levels this extreme.” He said the Blue Jackets slugged water and Gatorade, electrolyte packets, bananas and Power Bars - “anything you can get your hands on that will give you energy but not fill you up.”

Cooper mentioned his message to the team was “don’t sacrifice offence for defence.”

“I must have said it 100 times,” Cooper said. “The problem was, each time I walked in the locker room, there were less and less guys” because they were all receiving treatment between periods.

Hey Brother, I though u might need some... 88 shots and 85 saves?!really korpi? 😍what’s your room number I’m coming pic.twitter.com/BRHjZXD3JD — Elvis Merzlikins (@Merzly30) August 12, 2020

Hedman said the 3 o’clock afternoon start complicated the players’ plan to properly fuel their bodies. The Blue Jackets had their team meal at 9 o’clock in the morning - their last one until after Point ended it well after 9 o’clock at night. It was a slog.

“We just kept a positive mindset, we were super proud of our group,” Hedman said. “I’m super proud that we just stuck with it mentally.”

As the day turned into night, members of the 1999-2000 Philadelphia Flyers tuned in to see if their five overtime record for longest game in the modern era would stand from May 4, 2000 against Pittsburgh. The man in net that night, Brian Boucher, was positioned between the benches on Tuesday as an analyst for NBC.

It went on so long that NBC actually conducted a line change in the middle of it, adding another player from that game roster in Keith Jones.

The Lightning fell 95 seconds short of the Flyers’ mark, officially the fourth-longest game in hockey history.

No matter. It’s a tale the Tampa Bay players will tell decades from now, when they’re old and fat and gather to drink beers at some reunion, about the time they played so long that another playoff game had to be postponed.

“To see the excitement on the players when they scored, regardless if there were fans in the building or not, that’s one thing I’ll remember,” Cooper said. “You turn back the clock and they’re still a bunch of kids.”

Contact Frank Seravalli on Twitter: @frank_seravalli