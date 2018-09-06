Five potential breakout stars to watch out for this NFL season

With the new NFL season kicking off Thursday night, TSN.ca looks at potential candidates who could have breakout seasons this year. Whether it’s returning players or rookies, here are five players who could possibly take their game to the next level.

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB – San Francisco 49ers

In San Francisco, it’s all about Jimmy G.

Forty-niners fans are eager to board the Garoppolo hype train as interest in the former New England Patriots backup is strong in the bay area and there’s a reason why.

Garoppolo started five games for the 49ers last year and the team went on an impressive five-game winning streak to end the season.

His stat lines were somewhat questionable, however, after he tossed five interceptions in those wins, while throwing six touchdowns.

But at the same time, Garoppolo also passed for 1,542 total yards in those games, showing just how impressive his arm is and demonstrating his range. He has vision in the pocket and has good range throwing the ball despite not being very mobile.

Coming into this season, he’ll be under the microscope after signing his lucrative five-year, $137.5 million deal.

In the pre-season, he showed chemistry with Marquise Goodwin, but failed to get in sync with his other receivers.

But Garoppolo still has all the makings of a solid quarterback in the league and could propel the 49ers to their first playoff berth since 2013.

The key for the 26-year-old is his head coach, Kyle Shanahan. He’s an offensive minded coach who can put Jimmy G over the top and help him succeed.

This is the season where he’ll have to prove himself and do it quickly.

Saquon Barkley, RB - New York Giants

The New York Giants don’t have an illustrious history of possessing great running backs. Tiki Barber is their all-time rushing yards leader and the Giants probably haven’t had an elite or solid run game since the likes of Brandon Jacobs and Ahmad Bradshaw were on the field.

Eli Manning and the Giants offence have been potent during the last few years, with great wide receiver options throughout the last decade. But a run game has been missing for the better part of that time.

The Giants now have their franchise running back in Saquon Barkley, who was selected second overall in this year’s draft.

He’s the real deal and has been talked about a lot during the off-season.

Barkley will be heavily involved in the offence as a three-down back, so he’ll have ample opportunity to be given the ball, and often.

The 21-year-old will most likely be a top-10 running back by the end of the season, especially with a better offensive line after the additions of Nate Solder and Will Hernandez.

We could potentially see Barkley put up similar numbers to Ezekiel Elliott’s rookie season two years ago in Dallas, where we saw him rush for 1,631 yards for the Cowboys.

Kenyan Drake, RB – Miami Dolphins

There may not be a lot to cheer about in Miami this season, with the team moving on from most of their stars in the off-season, but the fresh changes will result in more opportunities for younger talent.

Former third-round pick Kenyan Drake has the potential to become a star running back for the Dolphins.

Even with the signing of Frank Gore, Drake will most likely push him out of the picture very quickly.

Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reported early in the pre-season that head coach Adam Gase said Drake could see 15 to 20 carries and six to eight targets per game.

After being given the chance at the tail end of last season, with the trade of Jay Ajayi, Drake had two games of over 100 yards rushing in the last five games of the season and showed flashes of brilliance.

With a solid offensive line, Drake will have the opportunity to make solid breaks and could be the lone bright spot for a weak offence that has little firepower in the receiver positions.

Juju Smith-Schuster, WR – Pittsburgh Steelers

It could be argued that Smith-Schuster broke out last season with the Steelers, hauling in seven touchdowns on 917 yards receiving, but he’s on the list because we have yet to see the best of the 21-year-old.

Smith-Schuster is Pittsburgh’s No. 2 threat behind Antonio Brown and, despite him lining up beside the most elite wide-receiver in the league, he’ll see plenty of the ball.

Starting in Week 8 last season, the wideout had three games where he amassed over 110 yards receiving, including a 193-yard game against the Detroit Lions.

On top of that, only 15 rookies have ever managed more receiving yards per game last season than Juju’s 65.5.

This season it’s within the realm of possibility that the former second-round pick could see 100-plus targets.

The young receiver could be the real deal and the future of the Steelers offence, along with rookie James Washington.

Trey Burton, TE – Chicago Bears

Burton has the potential to become an elite tight end with the Bears this season under head coach Matt Nagy.

Nagy served under Andy Reid for five years, being promoted to their offensive coordinator position in 2016.

Burton will play a Travis Kelce-esk role for the Bears in their offence, which will only showcase his ability.

There was an instant connection between Burton and Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky during the pre-season and it looks like Burton could run half of his routes in the slot.

With Trubisky’s solid range in the middle of the field, Burton will most likely be his go-to guy.

The former Philadelphia Eagle has a chance to hit the 1,000-yard plateau.