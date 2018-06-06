Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

FIVE QUICK THOUGHTS ON THE NBA FROM TSN BASKETBALL ANALYST JACK ARMSTRONG:

1. PISTONS COACHING SEARCH: It appears that former Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey would now be the clear frontrunner for the Detroit Pistons coaching job if it makes sense for both sides. John Beilien (University of Michigan head coach) withdrew his name today and was an outstanding candidate as well. He’s a terrific coach who I have no doubt would have been able to make the jump to the NBA if he wanted to go that route. To have had both Casey and Beilien in contention is a real positive for the Pistons. Hiring Dwane Casey would result in a home run for Detroit.

2. PAUL GEORGE (Thunder): It’s funny with all the focus on LeBron James’ pending free agency, we tend to forget about this guy. What a coup he’ll be for the team that is lucky enough to get him. George is an elite scorer with a big-time feel for the major moments. His name will be tossed around in rumours at several locations. He’ll have his pick of the litter and OKC is a viable option as well.

3. SHAUN LIVINGSTON (Warriors): We’re always searching for that consistent and steady player off the bench that you can trust. Golden State clearly has one in Livingston. He has been a perfect 9-9, posting 20 points in his first two games of the Finals. He brings it for you on the defensive end as well. Folks forget how promising a player Livingston was in his early days prior to a devastating knee injury he suffered playing with the Clippers. When I think of dependable role players around the league, he’s right at the top of the list. He’s so calm and smooth. The Warriors are lucky to have him.

4. KYLE KORVER (Cavs): In 34 minutes so far in the Finals, Korver has a grand total of just four points. Credit the Warriors D. Golden State’s defence has hunted him down and been super aggressive on close outs of his shots and have denied him touches. Cleveland must find ways in Games 3 and 4 at home to free him up. The Cavs really need him to break loose.

5. RAPTORS COACHING SEARCH: There is lots of concern out there on why it’s taking so long to get a new head coach in Toronto. I’m not the least bit concerned. They’ll take their time and hire their choice when they’re good and ready. Something I’ve learned about Raptors president Masai Ujiri in his 5 years in Toronto is that he acts in a very calm and calculated way and doesn’t rush into things. He deliberates everything and makes rational decisions. I both like and respect that approach. It’s too important a decision to move the process along prematurely. When it’s time, it will be time. Five years of consistent regular-season success for the Raptors has happened because of that same method. Plan your work and work your plan. I’m confident in his approach. He’ll get it right.