Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

TSN Basketball Analyst Jack Armstrong returns with his five quick thoughts on Most Improved Player Award winner Pascal Siakam, Toronto’s Marc Gasol, Tobias Harris and more.

1. PASCAL SIAKAM (Raptors): He wins the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award on Monday night and deservedly so. By far he was the player in the league that, compared to last season, had grown by leaps and bounds. There were terrific improvements in the 25-year-old’s game. He has outstanding makeup with a tremendous work ethic, tireless energy and super attitude. The native of Cameroon took full advantage of the opportunities presented and thrived. I’m very happy for him. He works and he’s earned it fair and square.

2. MARC GASOL (Raptors): He opted in the final year of his contract on Wednesday. Not a surprising development. The big centre gave this team a new identity with his selfless play and stout defensive effort. He did an awesome defensive job against the likes of Nikola Vucevic and Joel Embiid which anchored the Raptors to series wins. His maturity, experience, character and ability make him a valuable piece of the puzzle. Having a full training camp and season with his team will allow the 34-year-old Spaniard to establish himself even further and provide greater production.

3. TOBIAS HARRIS (76ers): There is so much hype surrounding Jimmy Butler yet this guy deserves a bunch of credit, too. He had a really nice season, averaging 19 points and eight rebounds combined for the Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia. He might not be an A-list performer, but he’ll surely be a good B-plus option for any team that signs him. The 26-year-old is a versatile scorer who can stroke it and score around the basket along with playing both the 3 and 4 spots. He’ll have plenty of suitors.

4. JONAS VALANCIUNAS (Grizzlies): He opted out of the final year of his $17.6 million contract. The unrestricted free agent obviously doesn’t do that without an understanding from the folks in Memphis about a new long-term deal there or other teams that will be willing to give him both term and very good money to ink a deal. He played really well down the stretch with his new team in extended minutes. When he’s healthy, the 27-year-old is a really good double-double guy who shoots a high percentage, can make the three-pointer and is an excellent free-throw shooter. He has a great attitude and wonderful teammate. He’d be a major asset to the young Grizzlies or anyone in need of a centre whose best career years are coming right now.

5. HOUSTON ROCKETS: Are they like former Toronto Raptors teams – realizing that they’ve been close but can’t close the deal with their current group? Needless to say with all the trade talk coming out of their camp, clearly they feel the need to juggle a few things to get over the hump. They’ve had their chances the last two years against the Golden State Warriors. The West will look different this upcoming season and you can only contend for so long. You might as well go for it if you can because it definitely worked for Toronto.