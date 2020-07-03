Makur Maker, cousin of Detroit Pistons centre Thon Maker, has made his decision.

The five-star recruit out of Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix will be attending Howard in the fall, he revealed on Twitter early Friday morning.

The 19-year-old Maker hopes other recruits will follow in his footsteps and attend historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU).

I was the 1st to announce my visit to Howard & other started to dream “what if”. I need to make the HBCU movement real so that others will follow. I hope I inspire guys like Mikey Williams to join me on this journey. I am committing to Howard U & coach Kenny Blakeney #MakerMob — Makur Maker (@MakurMaker) July 3, 2020

"I was the first to announce my visit to Howard and others started to dream 'What if?'" Maker wrote. "I needed to make the NBCU movement real so that others will follow. I hope I inspire guys like [Class of 2023 recruit] Mikey Williams to join me on this journey. I am committing to Howard U and coach Kenny Blakeney."

Maker is the highest-ranked recruit to ever commit to an HBCU and spurned offers from the likes of UCLA, Memphis and Kentucky.

The Howard Bison play in the Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference (MEAC) and have made two appearances in the NCAA tournament in 1981 and 1992. Blakeney, who played under Mike Krzyzewski at Duke, was hired as the Bison's new coach in May after nearly 25 years as an assistant at various programs including Delaware, Marshall and Harvard.

Born in Kenya and raised in Australia, Maker moved to the United States in 2015 to play basketball. In 2016, he transferred to Tech Academy in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., but the school shuttered the following year and he returned to the US.

Maker had declared for the 2020 NBA Draft in April, but instead chose to play collegiately.