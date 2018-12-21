1) The Canucks were terrible in the opening 20 minutes. Travis Green said as much in his post-game press conference when he said his team 'played like shit'. Fortunately, Jacob Markstrom was everything the team in front of him was not. The Canucks netminder stared down all 15 St. Louis shots he faced in the opening period including two tough stops off Tyler Bozek in succession on a Blues power play. He also made stellar saves off David Perron and Brayden Schenn to keep St. Louis off the scoresheet. Markstrom is dialled in right now. He has won six straight games, hasn't lost in the month of December and has stopped 162 of the last 172 shots he's faced. That's a 94.1 save percentage which is elite goaltending albeit in a limited run. But even though relatively brief, it's still the best run Markstrom has had in a Canucks uniform. A month shy of his 29th birthday, Markstrom seems to be maturing as an National Hockey League starter. Thursday was his 26th start of the season which is tied for eighth in the NHL and in terms of minutes played this season he trails only five other netminders. On this hot streak, he has eliminated the bad goal against and has been a big part of the Canucks outstanding penalty kill. Against the Blues, Markstrom was the game's first star and he deserved it.

2) The penalty kill has gone from a reason the Canucks were losing games to one of the best news stories around this hockey club right now. Thursday night, the Canucks killed off three St. Louis power plays -- including a pair in the first period in a scoreless game -- and have now rattled off 20 consecutive successful kills. That's an astounding turnaround. While the goalies -- Markstrom and to a lesser degree Nilsson -- have done their part, much of the credit has to go to the skaters in front of them. Against St. Louis, the Canucks gave up just three power play shots in six full minutes of short-handed time. The personnel changes they made after getting torched by Minnesota for three PPG on December 4th have paid off. Jay Beagle's return to the line-up has helped as have the additions of Antoine Roussel and Loui Eriksson as penalty killing forwards. As a group, the Canuck penalty killers look more determined. They have eliminated the middle of the ice for the most part and are now keeping teams to the outside. In 14 games in November, the Canucks surrendered 16 PPG and killed penalties at an alarming 68.6% -- 31st and dead last in the league for the month. In 10 games so far in December, they've given up just 3 (all to Minnesota) and are killing at 88.5% -- fifth best in the league over that span.

3) Understandably, Adam Gaudette was relishing his first home goal in the NHL in the aftermath of Thursday's win. It took him longer than he would have liked, but it arrived early in the second period when he took the puck to the net and didn't give up until he was able to push it past Jake Allen after a couple of tries. The goal was reviewed for netminder interference, but none was found, so the goal stood and doubled the rookie's career goal total. Gaudette may be in his first full year in the NHL, but the Hobey Baker Award winner is mature enough to see what's going on around him. With Sven Baertschi and Brandon Sutter about to return to the line-up after Christmas, there will be difficult roster decisions to be made. Gaudette is waiver exempt and would be easy to send to Utica. But he wants to make that decision difficult on Canucks management. He's looked more dangerous of late missing on a number of quality scoring opportunities against Philadelphia last Saturday and even after scoring in the second period against St. Louis, Gaudette had another glorious scoring chance early in the third. There has been growth in his game even in limited minutes (he played just 10:29 on Thursday and only 1:36 of the first period). Adding to his bottom line will only help his case to stay in the NHL whenever decision day arrives.

4) Josh Leivo might be the luckiest guy in the NHL these days. Not only has he spent almost all of his brief time in Vancouver skating on a line with wonder rookie Elias Pettersson, the newcomer is also getting more than his share of bounces. Last week in Columbus he scored on a shot that appeared to pinball off shin pads before finding its way in. Saturday against Philadelphia he scored from an impossible angle along the goal line to the left of the Flyers net. On Thursday, he outdid himself by scoring from a similar spot but this time from below the goal line as he banked a puck off Jake Allen and in. They may not look great on the ice or on the highlights, but goals all look the same on the stats sheet and Leivo has three of them in his past six games (all in Canucks wins). He has tallied four times in his nine games since being acquired from Toronto on December 3rd. Leivo joined the Canucks at the height of their darkness. They had one win in the 12 games before Leivo arrived. And even though he scored in his Canucks debut, they lost that game to Minnesota. He surely had to wonder what he was getting himself into. Things, however, have worked out for both the player and his new team. The Canucks are 6-1-1 their last eight games and Leivo has been a regular contributor. The Canucks need nights like Thursday where they spread the offense and Leivo has become part of the second wave of scorers on this team. He already has four goals even if a few of them have been fortunate ones. With all due respect to Michael Carcone, it's unlikely he was ever going to score a goal -- let alone four -- for the Vancouver Canucks.

5) Much has been made of Bo Horvat's season to this point and rightly so. Thursday Horvat opened the scoring on a second period power play and joined the guy who set him up -- Elias Pettersson -- for the team lead with 17 goals. Horvat is now just five shy of his career-high of 22 set last season and the Canucks still have a game to go before Christmas. He has 34 points in 38 games after picking up an assist on Jake Virtanen's third period goal. One of the under-reported aspects of Horvat's season has been his consistency. He has not gone longer than six-games without a goal and only once all season has he gone consecutive games without a point (at Arizona and home to Pittsburgh). That's despite playing huge minutes, often in a shutdown role, with a variety of wingers some of whom do not profile as offensive drivers in the NHL. Even through a disastrous month of November for the team, Horvat was still productive. Now in December he is picking up steam. His goal Thursday was his sixth goal to go along with four assists in 10 games in the month of December. It was also his fifth goal of the season on the power play which matches Pettersson's power play output for the team lead in that category. Horvat has also added a pair of short-handed markers. It's hard to imagine where the Canucks would be or what they'd look like without Bo Horvat who has found a way to leave his mark on so many games already this season.