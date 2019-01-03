1)There were a number of reasons Monday's game in New Jersey was going to be a tough one for the Vancouver Canucks. They were coming off an emotional comeback win against a division rival on Saturday in Calgary. They were facing a team they didn't know a whole lot about with a goalie they knew even less about. They had flown cross-continent on Sunday losing two hours in the process due to time zones. And the game was a 1pm local start. Yet, despite all of the obstacles, the Canucks came out and, aided by an early power play, had seven of the first nine shots of the hockey game. They didn't score then and that was about as good as it got for them at Prudential Center. The Devils won the special teams battle scoring twice on three power play opportunities and held the Canucks off the scoresheet on their four chances with the man-advantage. While the Devils have struggled overall this season, they now have 11 of their 15 wins on home ice (11-4-4), so The Rock isn't an easy place for visitors. Just ask the Canucks who have now lost eight straight games overall to the Devils and haven't won here in Newark since October 24, 2013.

2) Anders Nilsson did not speak to the media following the loss. It's clear the mild-mannered netminder was frustrated in the moment -- and likely with the way his season and possibly his NHL career are slipping away. Nilsson has lost his last nine starts (0-8-1) and going back to December of 2017, he has just four wins in his last 27 starts (4-20-4 -- he had a decision from a non-start, too). This is the National Hockey League and at some point the bottom line has to be the bottom line. Nilsson didn't look great on either of the long slap shot goals that beat him Monday and left a gaping 5-hole for Brian Boyle to poke a puck through on the game opener. On Monday, he was outdueled by a 22-year-old rookie making his fifth big league start. Mackenzie Blackwood now has as many wins since Christmas as Nilsson has all season. ​Blackwood, by the way, was a 2015 second round pick -- one year after the Canucks selected Thatcher Demko in the second round. And with Demko patiently waiting his turn in Utica, you have to wonder if it's time to make a goaltending move. With 40 games to go on the schedule, Jacob Markstrom, if healthy, will likely start close to 30 of them. That leaves 10 other starts. Nilsson is now into the final half season of an expiring contract and won't be back with the organization next season. Do the Canucks owe him any more starts? Or is it time to usher in Thatcher Demko's time as the back-up? Complicating matters -- and this important in Nilsson's defense -- is that the guy gets absolutely no goal support. For the second time this season, the Canucks failed to score a goal for Nilsson and in his last seven starts the team has scored all of nine goals. Back it up further than that and the Canucks have scored just 12 times during his personal nine game losing streak. That's not fair to the netminder who has performed better than his Win-Loss record, but not enough to change it. Add it all up and you can understand why he walked away without saying anything on Monday afternoon. He's surely frustrated at himself, his teammates and his situation.

3) The Canucks power play managed just three shots on goal in 7:32 of time with the man-advantage. After going 0 for 4 against the Devils, the Canucks power play has fallen to 21st in the National Hockey League at 17.8%. This is with the team completely healthy. There will be nights when the power play doesn't score. But in a 2-0 game through 40 minutes, the Canucks power play had a chance to provide a needed spark for the hockey club on Monday. Three shots in nearly four full power plays simply won't cut it. Further more, those three shots -- from Elias Pettersson, Sven Baertschi and Josh Leivo -- all came on the game's first power play with Will Butcher off for an early hook on Bo Horvat. So on the final three power plays of the night, the Canucks couldn't manage a single shot on net. The Canucks top unit all saw more than 4:15 of power play time during the game and mustered a measly two shots on goal. Then again, the second unit had nearly three minutes to work with and generated just one shot. Since Jake Virtanen scored a power play goal in Brooklyn against the Islanders on November 13th, only four Canucks forwards have scored on the power play: Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Bo Horvat -- and Sam Gagner. Suffice it to say, the second unit isn't providing any support these days.

4) Boeser had a tough day Monday. It's too bad, too, because it was the 100th game of his terrific young NHL career. But tough days happen. He seemed to be fighting the puck for much of the afternoon and failed to register a single shot on goal in his 19:48 of ice time against the Devils. Saturday in Calgary he had eight shots, scored once and set up Alex Edler's overtime winner, so we'll call the game in Newark just one of those games that happens over the course of a long season. But it does stand out when a shooter like Boeser leaves the rink without putting a single puck on net. It's just the third time this season that has happened and the second since opening night against the Flames. It also happened in a 3-2 win Columbus on December 11th. It looked like Boeser might force Mackenzie Blackwood to make a save midway through the third period when he had the puck in the left circle. However, his wrist shot with traffic in front appeared to hit the back of Devils defenseman Ben Lovejoy's leg and did not make it to the net. Regardless of the quiet afternoon for Boeser, December was a terrific month as he got back to full health and led the team with eight goals in 13 games.

5) Monday's game brought an end to the calendar year for the Canucks who went 34-41-10 in the 85 games they played. I'll do the number crunching for you: that's 78 points in 85. So no it won't be a Happy New Year based on this one result. But a year of transition for the organization is over as the franchise watched icons Daniel and Henrik Sedin retire and President of Hockey Operations Trevor Linden walk away from his post. The year also saw the arrival of Elias Pettersson who has thrilled fans with 19 goals and 39 points in his first 36 NHL games. And even though the rookie didn't find the scoresheet against the Devils, head coach Travis Green thought Monday was one of Pettersson's best games of the season and called it a great learning lesson to continue to push to play well even when the game isn't going the way the team wanted. While 2018 ends for the Canucks, the new year ahead includes hosting the 2019 NHL Draft in June which will surely be one of the highlights of the next 12 months. Health and happiness to you all in 2019. Have a safe and happy New Year's Eve and thanks for taking the time to read this article.