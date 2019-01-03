TAKEAWAYS

1) Elias Pettersson has impressed on many nights in his rookie season, but Wednesday in Ottawa was his best goal-scoring night of his first NHL season. He capped his first career hat trick with the overtime winner scoring three consecutive Canuck goals after Sven Baertschi had opened the scoring in the hockey game midway through the first period. The overtime goal came seconds after the young Swede had rung a shot off the crossbar in overtime. The Canucks regrouped in the neutral zone and upon re-entry into Sens territory, Pettersson had the look of a player who would not be denied if given a second opportunity to end the game. On the winner, Brock Boeser slid the puck to Pettersson who snapped the puck past Marcus Hogberg on the 45th and final Vancouver shot of the night. The overtime goal was the capper on a memorable night, but Pettersson's second goal left an impression, too. In his spot on the power play, Pettersson absolutely hammered a one-timer past Hogberg. It may have been the hardest puck the rookie has fired all season. Post-game Travis Green agreed with my assessment that Pettersson's one-timer is special in a league full of players who can rifle the puck. The coach called his one-timer 'elite' -- and my guess is Marcus Hogberg would agree.

2) It was a remarkable day -- and night -- for Pettersson. He was named the lone Canucks representative to this month's All Star weekend in San Jose. He scored his 20th goal of the season -- and then added two more for good measure. The 20th triggered a rookie bonus worth $212,500 US. Pettersson then rounded out his night with his league-leading seventh game winner of the season (tied with Colorado's Gabriel Landeskog). Anthony Cirelli of Tampa, with three, is the only other first year player in the NHL this season with more than two game winning goals. Pettersson now has five goals in the first four games since the Christmas break. You get the sense that he is building toward a big finish to this road trip in Toronto on Saturday on arguably the biggest stage in hockey. I think it's safe to say, the moment won't overwhelm him.

3) The Canucks looked like they felt the game was over when Pettersson put the hammer down with the laser that put his team up 3-1 five minutes into the third. After jumping out to a 27-7 edge in shots midway through the hockey game, the Canucks perhaps felt like they had squeezed the life -- and any spirit -- out of the Sens with just 15 minutes to play. To that point in the hockey game, last place Ottawa didn't look like a team that would mount a late charge. But the Canucks were as sloppy with the puck as they've been in a while. Bo Horvat had an uncharacteristic turnover that led to a Sens breakaway chance. Chris Tanev got called for a late slash after another Canucks turnover. And slowly the Senators chipped away. They made it 3-2 with under 10 minutes remaining and then forced overtime with Hogberg on the bench for an extra attacker. The Canucks lost coverage as the Sens rotated down low and Mark Stone -- Ottawa's leading goal-scorer -- was left wide open to the right of Jacob Markstrom and made no mistake with just 50 seconds left on the clock. The Canucks get out of town with a victory and two points in their back pocket, but they also got a lesson in taking their foot off the gas.

4) Most of the game was played in the Ottawa end. The shots on goal favoured the Canucks 45-33 and the shot attempts told an even more one-sided story. The Canucks launched a season-high 86 shots toward the Ottawa net. That eclipsed their previous high this season by a whopping 20 attempts. The final shot attempts were 86-59 in Vancouver's favour. Brock Boeser had seven shots on goal and 11 attempts while Elias Pettersson had three goals on six shots and nine attempts. Jake Virtanen and Alex Edler also had nine attempts and Antoine Roussel had seven. It was that kind of night. Give Hogberg credit for keeping the Sens in the hockey game because the Canucks should have been able to run away and hide from their opponent on this night. Only three players in the hockey game did not register a shot on goal: Tyler Motte and Derrick Pouliot on the Canucks side of the ledger and Max Lajoie for the Senators. But all three attempted shots, so everyone on both teams -- goalies excluded -- directed pucks at the net. That doesn't happen often.

5) I noticed Tim Schaller. That's significant because it hasn't happened often in his first season as a Canuck. After eight straight healthy scratches, Schaller returned to the line-up on Wednesday. He was physical from the start and took on Sens defenseman Ben Harpur in a first period fight. Those were Schaller's first penalty minutes of the season. He finished the night with a team high five hits and added a couple of shots in his 10:26 of ice time. Was he a standout? No. But he left his mark on the hockey game which is what he should be able to do far more often than he has in his previous 29 games this season. Get in on the forecheck, take the body, offer some pushback and get invested in the game -- those are things Schaller should be able to bring to the line-up every night. He hasn't done it often enough and as a result has lost his spot on left wing for the past three weeks. But doing it once and then going quiet again doesn't accomplish anything for him or the hockey club. Perhaps as a former Boston Bruin seeing the red, white and blue of the Montreal Canadiens will bring out some passion in Schaller. Wednesday was a step in the right direction, but it has to become his new normal if he wants to remain in the line-up.