1. DeANDRE JORDAN (Mavericks): Big performance in a win Sunday against his former team, the Clippers, finishing with 16 points, 23 rebounds, and three assists. A night like that is what Mavericks fans have been hoping for from him. Jordan hasn’t been consistent this season but obviously the extra motivation of playing his former team helped him deliver. Now it’s time for him to do that game in and game out for a team that’s having a nice bounce back season.

2. ALLONZO TRIER (Knicks): The youngster out of Arizona is quietly putting together a sound campaign for the Knicks, averaging 12 point and three rebounds while shooting an efficient 48 FG%, 44 3P%, 83 FT%. Trier doesn’t force his game a lot and tries to play off the plays and creation of offence from his teammates. When he gets the ball he knows what he’d like to do with it.

3. E’TWAUN MOORE (Pelicans): From being a second-round pick of the Celtics and the grind of establishing himself, he’s developed into a good pro. He’s shooting lights out this season with 53 FG% and 45 3P%. Averaging 15 points per game, he doesn’t take long to warm up and can go through stretches where he can put up points quickly. He’s excellent moving without the ball and has a fast release. High energy guy who has settled into a nice niche.

4. REGGIE BULLOCK (Pistons): The Pistons need secondary scoring to be successful because Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond, and Reggie Jackson command the attention of opposing defences. Bullock plays off the ball and takes what is available, logging 11 points per game on a respectable 35 per cent from distance. You need guys ready and able to produce when the ball finds them; he does.

5. FRANK KAMINSKY (Hornets): Former lottery pick in Charlotte had a solid night Sunday vs. the Pelicans with 19 points and five rebounds but his minutes have been a bit infrequent when you look at the big picture. He’s your classic stretch-4 that doesn’t give you lots in other areas. Will be interesting to see how his role continues to shape up under a new Coaching staff and general manager. I’m sure if owner Michael Jordan had to do it over again he probably would have passed on drafting him. Not enough consistency and high end production.