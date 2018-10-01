Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

Jack Armstrong returns to start the week with a look at the NBA preseason action that kicked off over the weekend with thoughts on Kawhi Leonard's Toronto Raptors debut, an unfortunate injury to Jahlil Okafor, Gordon Hayward's return and more.

1. KAWHI LEONARD (Raptors): It was an encouraging debut for Leonard on Saturday in Vancouver. Obviously, he’s rusty, but that will improve with time. I loved Kawhi's all-business approach. He's very mature and focused. Leonard plays the game at a controlled speed and calmly goes about his work. He had a presence about him that creates a high level of confidence among his teammates. And I loved the pairing of him and Kyle Lowry together throughout the stretches they played. Getting those two familiarized quickly will help significantly.

2. JAHLIL OKAFOR (Pelicans): I watched some of their game in Chicago and Okafor looked good playing in his hometown. It’s been a rough stretch for him of late and to add to it, he injured his ankle Sunday night after playing well. Okafor really needs good health and an opportunity to play consistent minutes. The potential for a role is there for him in New Orleans - he just needs to be healthy.

3. JAKE LAYMAN (Blazers): The Blazers are going to need Layman to play solid minutes this season after having a solid summer and training camp. He’ll get his first true, consistent taste of minutes against front-line players early in the season and he’s got to perform well in the front court for them. He’s athletic with good shooting range and runs the floor well.

4. GORDON HAYWARD (Celtics): Folks in Boston have to be thrilled seeing Hayward on the floor for 20-plus minutes in both of their preseason games so far. He’s an impact player who gives a team that hung its hat on their terrific defensive effort last year a polished offensive player who can make all the plays. You add him and a healthy Kyrie Irving and suddenly they have greater balance on both sides of the ball. This is a dangerous squad.

5. DeMAR DeROZAN & JAKOB POELTL (Spurs): The ex-Raptors made their preseason debut in San Antonio against the Miami Heat and looked solid. DeRozan had seven points and Poetl had six points and 10 boards. By the way, there's so much attention on DeRozan. I think like Danny Green in Toronto, Poeltl will be a pleasant addition to their team. He’s a young player who is maturing into a good pro.