Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

1. WARRIORS OVER THE CAVS: Let’s get it right out of the way. I see Golden State defeating Cleveland in five games. The Warriors have too much firepower, too much defensive ability and the benefit of home court. Neither one of these teams is as good as they’ve been in the past, but here they are.

2. BEST OF THE BEST: Whatever you want to say about the flaws of the Warriors and Cavs, there are 28 teams at home that will be watching the two franchises that deserve to be in the NBA Finals. Both teams had to overcome being down 3-2 in a series and found a way to win back-to-back games while dealing with the difficulties of playing a Game 7 on the road. They did it and rightfully belong on this stage – no ifs, ands or buts about that.

3. KEVIN LOVE AND ANDRE IGUODALA: Both players are dealing with health issues. If Love can play and be effective, he gives Cleveland a fighting chance. Without him, the Cavs are in significant trouble. If Iguodala can play, he gives Golden State a wonderful and polished two-way player who guards LeBron James in a solid fashion. Without him, the Warriors lose a guy who quietly impacts who they are on both ends of the floor. Experience and talent matter at this time of the year.

4. STEVE CLIFFORD (Magic): He’s a sensible hire for Orlando who will do a good job for the franchise. Honestly though, Frank Vogel is a nice coach as well and he’s unemployed. The bottom line is it’s up to president Jeff Weltman and general manager John Hammond to change the face and dynamic of this roster. Both are excellent basketball men who will get it done. They know they need a lot more than what a new coach brings. You have to have the right players.

5. BRYAN COLANGELO (Sixers): I’m shocked, puzzled, stunned and numb regarding the controversial article about him published on The Ringer Tuesday night. I both like and respect him and honestly have no clue how to truly absorb what’s being alleged. All I can judge is my personal dealings with him over the years, which have been positive. I hope for his sake he gets past this drama. This would be a crushing career blow and a significant hit for a franchise on the rise.