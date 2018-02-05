Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

1. TORONTO RAPTORS: Simply put, it’s time. If they’re going to legitimately be the top seed in the East their moment has arrived. They play the Celtics at home in a significant game on Tuesday night. The last time they played Boston they couldn’t beat a Celtics team that was without Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving.

Let’s see how far they’ve come as a team since that November matchup with this important contest. The Raptors finish the final eight days before All-Star Break with five games – Tuesday versus Boston, Thursday against the Knicks, Sunday in Charlotte, home to Miami next Tuesday and then at Chicago next Wednesday. It would be nice to see the Raptors close things out with five straight wins before the break to make a strong statement to the rest of the NBA that they’re ready to be a legitimate contender to represent the East in the NBA Finals. Toronto can’t continue to have hiccups in games like they did against Utah and Washington recently and still expect to be a No. 1 seed with home-court advantage for the first three rounds of the playoffs. It’s time to earn it the old-fashioned way – by beating teams. The next step in the team’s growth and development is needed to get to that level. It should be a fun test, with the NBA trade deadline thrown in this Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

2. JOEL EMBIID (76ers): Not only did the Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl, the city’s hoops star played his first back-to-back games and got through it fine with 24 points and 10 rebounds at Indiana on Saturday night. Even though they lost, it’s a positive development for Embiid and the franchise. It’s not good news for the rest of the Eastern Conference.

3. JORDAN CLARKSON (Lakers): The Los Angeles guard has been terrific in his last 10 games, averaging 18 points, 4 rebounds and 4.1 assists while providing major punch off the bench for an improving team. He’s a dynamic and aggressive scorer and has settled into a wonderful groove right now.

4. TOMAS SATORANSKY (Wizards): The Washington point guard is doing a respectable job filling in for the injured John Wall so far. He gets after it defensively, is tough-minded and athletic. In his last two games he’s averaging 15 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds and 2 steals. Satoransky has good size and feel for the game and plays with enthusiasm and energy. Steady so far.

5. TERRY ROZIER (Celtics): In a season filled with big performances by so many who play for coach Brad Stevens, he has done his part. Rozier has been filling in for Kyrie Irving, with the last three games brimming with highlights. Anyone who gives you averages of 19 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists while making 10 three-pointers in the process is on a roll. I love his relentless style. They keep getting the best out of their players and he’s an example of the many resilient guys they have.