Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

1. RASUAL BUTLER (RIP): Just saddened that the 13-year NBA veteran and former Toronto Raptor passed away along with his wife in a car accident in California. He was a very good guy who carried himself with class throughout his career.

2. KEVIN LOVE (Cavs): Just a tough setback for him and his team. An outstanding scorer, passer and rebounder who will be a tough guy to replace for 6-8 weeks. Channing Frye will have to fill some of the void with his distance shooting to open the floor up, while Tristan Thompson is going to have to provide the boards and good interior presence in the front court. As always, more pressure rests on the shoulders of LeBron James. Based on Tuesday night’s loss to an undermanned Detroit team, they’ve got their work cut out for them.

3. JAMES HARDEN (Rockets): An incredible 60 point triple-double! The guy continues to stuff the stat sheet with remarkable performances that make your jaw drop. He has off the charts range, ball handling creativity and a wide array of shots and release points. A big time offensive talent.

4. NIKOLA MIRORIC (Bulls): Where there’s smoke, there’s fire. His name keeps getting bandied about in the trade rumours and with his shooting ability (along with sound rebounding instincts) he’ll be a guy that will likely get moved. Chicago wants to deal him for a long term play. They know they’re far from being a contender and he’ll garner solid value.

5. STEVE KERR (Warriors): I was laughing hysterically at his line after his squad got blown out in Salt Lake City by the Jazz that the ‘Utah Nightlife’ was a reason for their loss. If you’ve ever been to Utah- you’ll get the joke. Turn your watch back 20 years!